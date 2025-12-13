Atlanta Falcons Offensive Free Agents, Should They Stay or Should They Go?

The Atlanta Falcons will not have much left to play for down the stretch of the 2025 NFL season, but several questions are looming over this team heading into the offseason. One main factor is who the team will opt to retain from their list of pending free agents.

The Falcons’ season will officially come to an end after Week 18, and their decisions will come due on several players soon after that. As the team’s ‘mini-bye’ hits post-Thursday Night Football, it is a good time to look ahead to see what that could look like.

See below for the Falcons' pending offensive and special teams free agents and what the Falcons could do with those contracts heading into the offseason – all data is derived from Spotrac .

KICKER ZANE GONZALEZ

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – two-year, $2.30 million deal

Why – Zane Gonzalez was signed in November to come in as the eventual replacement for Parker Romo after the team’s continued struggles at the kicker position. At an affordable price (23rd AAV at his position), it would be unsurprising to see the team opt to bring him back, along with another kicker (veteran or otherwise), to hold a competition this offseason. In his five games with the team, Gonzalez has made 10-of-12 attempts and all nine of his PATs.

RB TYLER ALLGEIER

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – three-year, $22 million deal

Why – Tyler Allgeier would be an awesome player to get back on this team in 2026, but he may just prove to be too expensive for the Falcons to retain. Running back contracts for players of his age and ability on the free agency market will fetch anywhere from $7.25 million (Tony Pollard) to $9.5 million (James Conner). Allgeier currently has an AAV of $998,474, and he is well within his rights to want to see what the open market could have in store for him. From the Falcons' perspective, they will need to focus on paying for Bijan Robinson’s upcoming extension.

PUNTER BRADLEY PINION

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – two-year, $6 million

Why – Bradley Pinion has struggled with consistency a bit in 2025, but he also leads the league in punts to land inside the 20-yard line. He also handles kickoffs for the Falcons. The team may opt to let him walk and see if they can find someone coming out of college to take over.

TE KYLE PITTS SR.

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – Three-year, $37 million

Why – The former No. 4 overall pick was the first-ever draft selection of the Terry Fontenot era, and he will go down as one of the bigger disappointments. Kyle Pitts has had an up-and-down career with the Falcons, but will likely hit the open market and walk in free agency. At just 25 years old, the tight end still has elite potential that some team will look to capitalize on. He likely will not command what the top-end tights do, but the position has started to see an escalation in AAV across the league. Pitts’ potential could get some teams into a bidding war over his services.

WR JAMAL AGNEW

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – One-year, $2 million

Why – Jamal Agnew is listed as a wide receiver, but he is specifically on this roster to return punts and kicks. With the Falcons having struggled in both areas this season, it is unlikely that the team would retain him.

TE FELEIPE FRANKS

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – One-year, $1.75 million

Why – Feleipe Franks has shown to be a versatile player for the Falcons. He has lined up at quarterback in their short-yardage offense, at tight end, and has been a consistent contributor on special teams. The veteran is often on the roster bubble, but routinely plays his way onto the 53-man roster, and players like that can be valuable to have around.

QB EASTON STICK

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – Two-year, $2.5 million

Why – The Falcons will likely go find other options to bring in at quarterback to serve as a viable bridge ahead of Michael Penix Jr.’s return that is expected to come sometime after training camp. Easton Stick will provide some competition at the position during camp and could be a viable backup or third quarterback for when Penix does come back.

OL ELIJAH WILKINSON

Verdict – Stay

Possible Contract – One-year, $1.75 million

Why – Offensive line depth is important in the NFL, and this season is a perfect example of that fact. The Falcons lost both Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton before Week 1, forcing Elijah Wilkinson to shift from guard into the starting right tackle role. He has not been outstanding this season, but his positional flexibility is valuable for depth purposes. Wilkinson could always test the open market, but he should be retained if at all possible.

WR DAVID SILLS V

Verdict – Go

Possible Contract – One-year, $1.5 million

Why – David Sills was signed last offseason to provide depth for the Falcons in the wide receiver room, but was soon called upon to play a larger role for the team. After the struggles of this room, it would not be all that surprising to see a lot of new faces in that position group come next season.

OTHERS: WR Malik Heath, TE Teagan Quitoriano, G Jovaughn Gwyn, OT Ryan Hayes, OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., and QB Emory Jones.