Falcons pegged at 40 to 1 to win Super Bowl LV by early oddsmakers

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons were heartbreaking-ly close to winning Super Bowl LI. They had decent odds to take home the ultimate prize the following season, when they lost in the playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles. They had decent odds again going into the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but injuries and lack of performance led them to a pair of 7-9 seasons. 

With very little cap space to work with as of now, SuperBookUSA is setting the odds at 40 to 1 that the Falcons will be able to get to the top of the mountain when Super Bowl LV rolls around. 

40 to 1 lines the Falcons up with teams like the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills were a playoff team this past season, and almost upset the Texans in Houston, so it's not a complete slap in the face. SuperBookUSA is not calling the Falcons a bad team, but also is not banking on them turning it all the way around in one offseason.

If you're a true diehard Falcon fan and have a spare $10 sitting around, this might be the type of bet that looks good come week four or five of the regular season. If Matt Ryan, Julio Jones & Co. get out to a hot start in 2020, oddmakers will not hesitate to thrust the Falcons back towards the list of Super Bowl favorites. 

These odds are subject to change drastically as the offseason unfolds, but it's interesting to see where the Falcons stand in the eyes of Las Vegas bookmakers heading into a new league year. 

