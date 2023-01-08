The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit the locker rooms after the first 30 minutes of action in the season finale.

After a back-and-forth opening frame, the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) face a 17-10 deficit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at halftime in Sunday's game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Buccaneers came out of the gates firing, as quarterback Tom Brady led a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, finding tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back corner of the endzone, beating rookie linebacker Troy Andersen.

The Falcons responded by going three-and-out, as the offensive line allowed a tackle for loss on a running play and a quick pressure and sack on quarterback Desmond Ridder.

But with momentum firmly in Tampa Bay's corner, Atlanta's defense rose to the occasion, forcing a three-and-out of its own. Ridder and the offense had a much cleaner second drive, marching 91 yards on nine plays as the rookie signal caller threw his first career touchdown pass, hitting tight end MyCole Pruitt.

Keeping the energy rolling, the Falcons defense quickly made a play of its own, as safety Richie Grant punched the football loose from Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin and eventually recovered at the bottom of the pile.

Atlanta couldn't fully capitalize on the short field but still managed to get points, as kicker Younghoe Koo knocked in a 49-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Brady and the Bucs then put together the half's longest drive, a 14-play possession that took over seven and a half minutes off the clock but netted only 52 yards, forcing Tampa Bay to settle for a 41-yard kick from Ryan Succop.

The rest of the Falcons' half was largely disastrous, as there were a pair of three-and-outs with a fumble by Ridder mixed in between, as the ball simply slipped out of his hands on a pass attempt.

Tampa Bay removed Brady after five possessions, and backup signal caller Blaine Gabbert led a five-play, 22-yard touchdown drive after Ridder's fumble to give the Buccaneers a 17-10 lead at the break.

The Falcons, in an offensive "lull," will receive the second half kickoff.

