Atlanta Falcons Target Nation's Sack Leader in ESPN's Latest Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2024 season with 31 sacks, which ironically ranked them 31st in the NFL.
A failure to get to the quarterback isn't a new phenomena in Atlanta. The Falcons have finished 31st or 32nd in sacks three of the last-four seasons. In the last 20 seasons, Atlanta has finished 20th or below in 16 of them and hasn't cracked the top-10.
What might be most frustrating to Falcons fans, Atlanta has had a former defensive coordinator as head coach in all but three of those seasons (we're not counting a partial year from Bobby Petrino).
It's no surprise that NFL Draft analysts have the Falcons picking a pass rusher nearly every year, but Atlanta hasn't taken a defensive player in the first round since A.J. Terrell in 2020, and they haven't taken a defensive lineman in the first since Takkarist McKinley in 2017.
It's understandable Falcons fans are a bit gun shy about taking edge rushers considering the team's track record. McKinley had 13 sacks combined in his first two seasons, but then just 4.5 in his next two before being shipped out.
Vic Beasley was taken No. 8 overall in 2015. He had a flash in the pan season with 15.5 sacks that helped lead a Super Bowl run in 2016. However, he finished his career with just 37.5 and was out of football in 2020.
Beasley and McKinley look like home runs compared to Jamaal Anderson who was also taken No. 8 overall in 2007. He had 4.5 sacks in four years in Atlanta and is one of the five-biggest draft busts in Falcons history.
That said, the perennial lack of pass rush isn't going to improve by ignoring it. Atlanta looks complete on offense for the most part, and the 2025 NFL Draft is deep in edge rushers. This looks to be the season the Falcons take a swing on a pass rusher again.
ESPN's Field Yates is convinced.
In his most recent mock draft on ESPN+, he has the Falcons taking Marshall's Mike Green who led the nation in sacks in 2024.
"Green led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024, so he can get home to the quarterback," wrote Yates on ESPN+. "The Falcons need some of that after finishing with 31 sacks (31st in the league). Trading for Matthew Judon in August was supposed to help, but he had only 5.5 sacks and is now a free agent.
"Green, meanwhile, combines an explosive first step with knock-back power and an arsenal of pass-rush moves. And in his biggest test of the past season, he sacked Ohio State's Will Howard on a nasty spin move coming off the left side of the defense."
Green is the antithesis to Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, another popular pick for the Falcons. Stewart had 4.5 sacks for the Aggies in his three-year career - big risk, big reward. Yates has him going to the Arizona Cardinals with the next pick at 16.
Other players who have been linked with the Falcons include Georgia's talented edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. They're off the board at No. 7 and No. 8 to the Jets and Panthers respectively.
Cornerback Will Johnson of Michigan has been a sleeper pick for the Falcons in some mocks. There's certainly a need opposite Terrell, but he isn't available in Yates's mock as he's picked at No. 12 by the Cowboys.
Other than Stewart, James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee is another popular edge pick who was available to the Falcons. However, he goes to NFC South rival Tampa at No. 19.
With so many option on the defensive side of the ball, it's hard to picture the Falcons not getting an immediate starter on defense in the first round. The NFL Combine starts on February 27th and will be more important than ever for the Falcons to single out a player from the herd that's best for them.