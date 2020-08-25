SI.com
Falcon Report
Report: Falcons OC Dirk Koetter Says Todd Gurley Could See 15-25 Touches Per Game

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons have been known for using a running back-by-committee approach in their offense.

Todd Gurley II has been known for being a workhorse running back since coming into the league.

One of those things is changing this season, and it won’t be the former.

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said to ESPN that Gurley could see 15 touches per game at minimum and 25 as the max.

For a team that is pass-first, this seems reasonable for Gurley in this offense. When you have playmakers like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, the ball has to be thrown in the air a lot.

Whoever the No. 2 running back is will also get touches as well.

Gurley’s touches with the Los Angeles Rams went from a career average of 20.3 to 16.9 last year. There were reports of Gurley having an arthritic knee, which may have played a factor in his decreased touches, and him also being released by the Rams.

The Falcons are now bringing Gurley along slowly so he can stay fresh throughout the season. He’s missed a few practices so far, but mainly for rest.

Most of his touches this year could also depend on the situation during games.

Last season, the Falcons were in many games where they had to come from behind and overcome big deficits. That allowed for the passing game to get more attention, and the running game to fade away.

At the end of the season, the Falcons ranked in the bottom-half of the league in rushing.

With a high-powered offense and an overall improved Falcons team, all Gurley may need is around 15 touches to be productive.

