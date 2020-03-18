It’s official: Tom Brady is going to Tampa Bay.

After the constant rumors, and then Brady announcing Tuesday morning he won’t be returning to the Patriots, it seemed almost inevitable that Brady would land with the Bucs.

This move shakes up the landscape of the league, but most importantly the Falcons and the NFC South.

This makes the division one of the most competitive, and interesting divisions in the league now. Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brady in the same division? You don’t want to miss that.

This impacts the Falcons the most because it means they have to make more moves in free agency to keep up with the Bucs. They’ll have to find a veteran cornerback that can keep up with the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady has legitimate weapons now, and he’ll make sure to get the best out of them. You see what Jameis Winston did with Evans against the Falcons, now replace him with Brady. Yes, it could get ugly.

Before the Falcons think about cornerback, they will definitely have to bolster the pass rush now. The only way to throw Brady off his game is to bring pressure, and that’s something the Falcons haven’t been able to do for a while. If you remember Super Bowl 51 (sorry Falcons fans), then you know Brady was uncomfortable for 3 and a half quarters because of pressure.

Signing a solid edge rusher or finding one in the draft is a must now. With limited cap space, the latter might be the best option.

In terms of how the division standings will play out, the Bucs will probably find themselves at the top. The Saints will be competitive again with the team they have. This means the Falcons could potentially be third or fourth in the division, depending on how the Bridgewater move works for the Panthers.

The Falcons still have a good chance of making the playoffs if this happens, due to the new CBA deal that adds another team in the playoffs. Winning the division should always be the goal because it ensures you’ll have a playoff spot, but it’ll be tougher now with Brady in the picture.

This also heavily affects Falcons fans. As I’ve said before, it’s two things Falcons fans hate: the Saints and Tom Brady. Now they’re both in the same division.

These fans will be fighting demons all season, and hopefully the Falcons will wake up and understand that it’s time to push the gas. It’s another dog in the NFC South, and he’s coming for the crown.