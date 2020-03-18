The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

How Tom Brady signing with the Bucs impacts the Falcons

Malik Brown

It’s official: Tom Brady is going to Tampa Bay.

After the constant rumors, and then Brady announcing Tuesday morning he won’t be returning to the Patriots, it seemed almost inevitable that Brady would land with the Bucs.

This move shakes up the landscape of the league, but most importantly the Falcons and the NFC South.

This makes the division one of the most competitive, and interesting divisions in the league now. Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brady in the same division? You don’t want to miss that.

This impacts the Falcons the most because it means they have to make more moves in free agency to keep up with the Bucs. They’ll have to find a veteran cornerback that can keep up with the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady has legitimate weapons now, and he’ll make sure to get the best out of them. You see what Jameis Winston did with Evans against the Falcons, now replace him with Brady. Yes, it could get ugly.

Before the Falcons think about cornerback, they will definitely have to bolster the pass rush now. The only way to throw Brady off his game is to bring pressure, and that’s something the Falcons haven’t been able to do for a while. If you remember Super Bowl 51 (sorry Falcons fans), then you know Brady was uncomfortable for 3 and a half quarters because of pressure.

Signing a solid edge rusher or finding one in the draft is a must now. With limited cap space, the latter might be the best option.

In terms of how the division standings will play out, the Bucs will probably find themselves at the top. The Saints will be competitive again with the team they have. This means the Falcons could potentially be third or fourth in the division, depending on how the Bridgewater move works for the Panthers.

The Falcons still have a good chance of making the playoffs if this happens, due to the new CBA deal that adds another team in the playoffs. Winning the division should always be the goal because it ensures you’ll have a playoff spot, but it’ll be tougher now with Brady in the picture.

This also heavily affects Falcons fans. As I’ve said before, it’s two things Falcons fans hate: the Saints and Tom Brady. Now they’re both in the same division.

These fans will be fighting demons all season, and hopefully the Falcons will wake up and understand that it’s time to push the gas. It’s another dog in the NFC South, and he’s coming for the crown.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Brian Hill receives original-round tender from Atlanta

One day after cutting Devonta Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their other running backs around. They placed a tender on restricted free agent Brian Hill, who could battle for the starting job this summer.

Chris Vinel

What will Hayden Hurst bring to the Falcons?

Monday, the Falcons traded a 2020 second-round pick (the No. 55 pick acquired from New England in the Mohamed Sanu trade) and their own 2020 fifth-rounder for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Baltimore's 2020 fourth-round selection.

Zach Hood

by

ScottKennedy

Vic Beasley has found a new home.

Vic Beasley has found a new home with the Tennessee Titans

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan donates $100,000 to Atlanta charities in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took $100,000 out of his pocket to assist those affected by the coronavirus in Atlanta.

Brady Pfister

VIDEO: First day of legal tampering period review

A video review of the first day of legal tampering for the new NFL league year

Rashad Milligan

NFL draft to continue as planned despite coronavirus

What changes are coming to the 2020 NFL Draft?

Dave Holcomb

Report: Browns to make Hooper NFL’s highest paid tight end

The market has been tested.

Jeremy Johnson

Luke Stocker becomes the latest cap casualty

The Falcons continue to make moves and free up cap space. Luke Stocker, Austin Hooper's backup, is the latest man on the move. Atlanta released him to save $2.6 million next season.

Chris Vinel

Falcons make trade with Ravens to address hole at tight end

Zach Hood