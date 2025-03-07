Falcons 'Monitoring' Trade for Bengals' Trey Hendrickson; Compensation Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons swung and missed on a big trade for a star pass rusher last year. They appear interested in stepping back into the batter's box this spring.
Atlanta didn't receive the benefits it hoped when it traded a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots for four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon last August. Judon tallied 5.5 sacks in 17 games and is now heading toward free agency.
But the Falcons weren't entirely knocked off the proverbial horse.
Atlanta has been "monitoring" Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract situation and subsequent trade request, according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz. The Bengals officially granted Hendrickson permission to find a trade partner Thursday.
The 30-year-old Hendrickson has earned Pro Bowl nods each of the past four years with the Bengals, and he was named a first-team All-Pro in 2024 for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.
Hendrickson, who stands 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, led the NFL with 17.5 sacks this past season, the second consecutive year he's reached the number. Hendrickson has recorded at least 13.5 sacks in four of the past five campaigns, with the lone exception coming in 2022, when he had eight sacks.
The Orlando native was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. After three years of minimal production, he broke out in 2020, notching 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits.
Hendrickson left the Saints after the 2020 season -- much like Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who was New Orleans' vice president/assistant general manager (pro personnel).
Perhaps that tie will prove valuable. The Falcons have plenty of work to do beforehand.
Hendrickson has a cap hit of $18.7 million in 2025, and he'll require a new extension that may reach or eclipse $30 million annually. Both are steep prices for a Falcons squad currently $5.28 million over budget, according to OverTheCap.
Then, there's the actual terms of the trade.
That aspect is more feasible for Atlanta. According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, a trade for Hendrickson will likely be similar to the compensation the Chicago Bears received when they traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022: a second-round pick and future sixth-round pick.
Jones noted that because Hendrickson will need a contract extension, the trade compensation will lessen, meaning Hendrickson could be acquired for just a third-round pick. Jones called it a fair yet conservative estimate.
The Bengals, Jones said, would love a late second-round pick, but they'll probably have to settle for a high third-round pick.
Atlanta doesn't have a third-round selection -- it went to New England in the Judon trade. The Falcons do, however, have a second-round pick, as they'll chose at No. 46 overall.
Jones tabbed Atlanta, among several others, as a potential landing spot for Hendrickson, noting the team has "been trying to figure out its pass rush production for the past couple years."
The Falcons finished second to last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024. They need help rushing the passer -- and while Hendrickson won't be financially cheap, Atlanta wouldn't trade away its future in acquiring him.
Is a reunion coming between Hendrickson and Fontenot? Only time will tell.