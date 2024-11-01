Report: Falcons 'in the Market' for Edge Rusher Trade
The Atlanta Falcons have until Nov. 5 to get external help for their NFL-worst pass rush -- and they appear to be exploring options to do exactly that.
As the NFL trade deadline nears and Atlanta sits last in the league in sacks with six, Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer said the Falcons are pursuing another pass rusher.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Atlanta lands an edge," Palmer said. "They are in the market looking for another piece because they know where they're at right now. Keep an eye on them still looking at edge rushers. They already made one move right before the start of the season.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they went and made another."
Two things.
One, the move Palmer referenced is a trade with the New England Patriots that netted outside linebacker Matt Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler who has only 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits through eight games. Judon recently gave himself a D-grade for his performance this season.
In essence, that move hasn't yet produced the results Atlanta expected.
But the other point Palmer made is the Falcons know where they stand -- as leaders in the NFC South entering November, and the odds-on favorite to win the division. They have a chance to make a push in the NFC.
That, however, would be made significantly easier if the pass rush starts playing at a high level.
Palmer noted Atlanta's back end has played at a high level, led by All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, but the secondary's life grows simpler if it has to cover for less time.
The Falcons think they're headed in the right direction overall on the pass rush front, but defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said the unit took a step backward in last Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 50 passes and wasn't even hit, let alone sacked.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said the team's pass rush plans are constantly evolving.
"There are always going to be tweaks and things you've got to get better at," Morris said Wednesday. "And you'll look at that every single play, every single week, every single down. You have to, there's no question about that. You've got to always be willing to change and do different things."
And perhaps the next change includes adding fresh life to a pass rush desperately in need of it.