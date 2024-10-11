Falcons Starting LB OUT at Panthers, to Miss Second Straight Game
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting inside linebacker Troy Andersen for the second consecutive game.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, addressing reporters Friday at the Jimmy Cribb Press Room in Flowery Branch, said Andersen won't play in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers.
Andersen, who leads the Falcons in total tackles with 41, suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He was inactive in Atlanta's Week 5 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not practice this week.
The 25-year-old Andersen was in the midst of the best stretch of his three-year professional career. He had a career-high 16 tackles against the Saints to go along with an interception, which he returned 47 yards for a touchdown, the first of his NFL career.
Andersen was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after the performance. Without him, the Falcons turned to rookie J.D. Bertrand, who collected five tackles against the Buccaneers.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake spoke highly of Bertrand's showing, which was his first extended defensive action as a professional.
"I thought he read it really well," Lake said Thursday. "He fit the run really well. That's what we saw at Notre Dame – very instinctive, can see the guard pools and can see the run schemes in front of him and be able to hit and react right now. Played with his hands, tackled well.
"Again, he's not where we want him to be, and he would say the same thing, but he's definitely on the right track."
Atlanta is also considering activating linebacker Nate Landman (quad, calf) from injured reserve. Landman returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant throughout the week. He said Thursday he hopes to play against Carolina.
The Falcons (3-2) and Panthers (1-4) will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.