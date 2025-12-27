Falcons Get Answer on Drake London's Injury Status for Monday Night Football

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their injury report for Monday night’s primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, and several prominent players were given injury designations.

Star wide receiver Drake London was officially listed as questionable after being limited during practices this week with the injury to the PCL in his knee. He returned to action in Week 16 after missing four straight games.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that London would be active for Monday’s game.

Aside from London, the other players who were noted on the injury reports this week have gone accordingly to expectations. Cornerback Mike Hughes, who missed Week 16 with his ankle injury from Week 15, is listed as out.

In his place, Cobee Bryant and C.J. Henderson will have the opportuntiy to make an impact in the Falcons’ secondary.

“I was very proud of how he [Bryant] competed and went out there and played to the highest point and did some really good things,” Morris said Wednesday. “Obviously, out there competing for him at a high level. He was able to split some time out there with our young man, CB [C.J.] Henderson. And obviously, he went out there and played well, did some really good things, and made the game-winning pick. I was pretty jacked up for both of those guys.”

Cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), who were both designated to return this week from injuries, are also out for Monday. Both players practiced this week, at various levels, and will work to return to action in the Falcons’ final game of the season.

Kickoff for Monday’s game in Atlanta is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. See below for the full injury report from Saturday’s practice and the updated list of injury designations for Monday’s game with the Rams.

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Edge James Pearce Jr. (neck)

TE Teagan Quitoriano (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

S Jessie Bates III (not injury related – resting)

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

ILB Kaden Elliss (not injury related – resting)

DL Ruke Orhorhoro (knee)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

CB Mike Hughes (ankle)

CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)

T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting)

Edge Leonard Floyd (not injury related – resting

TE Charlie Woerner (not injury related – resting)

DL David Onyemata (not injury related – resting)

QUESTIONABLE:

WR Drake London (knee)

DOUBTFUL:

n/a

OUT:

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)