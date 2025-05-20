'It's Been Really Cool': 3 Falcons Volunteer at Arthur M. Blank Hospital
ATLANTA -- Three Atlanta Falcons players traded football for friendship Tuesday afternoon at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta.
Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand, offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and receiver Jamal Agnew volunteered to visit nine patients of various ages at Blank's Chrildren's Healthcare of Atlanta location.
They brought each patient a black drawstring bag with the team's logo plastered on it and a Falcons pennant and teddy bear inside of it. Perhaps most importantly, they brought themselves.
"It's such an unbelievable opportunity to come and just be able to see the smiles of these kids and be able to interact with them," Bertrand said.
Blank's hospital is made up of 19 stories, 446 beds and 2 million square feet. It opened Sept. 27, 2024, on Blank's 82nd birthday, but officially started taking patients Sept. 29, when 202 patients were transferred from Egleston Hospital to the newly opened facility.
"Honestly, the hospital itself is just really beautiful," Bertrand said. "It's open, there's a lot of light and I think the workers would be the biggest thing. People we've interacted with today have been all smiles and all about the kids, and that's a really cool thing."
The Falcons' trio discussed everything from drawings, movie characters, colors and video games with one patient to Kendrick Lamar, the NBA playoffs and painting with another. Bertrand, Cindric and Agnew signed autographs and took pictures with each patient.
In every room, they were met with smiles.
"It's been really cool," Bertrand said. "How open the kids have been with us, how the kids have really wanted to interact with us, have really wanted to tell us about their life, tell us about their story."
For Bertrand, who attended Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga., volunteering is far from uncommon. He was a two-time team captain at Notre Dame, where captains annually visit local hospitals and spend time in the community.
Bertrand is passionate about volunteering -- especially, he said, when it's so close to home.
"It definitely adds a little extra special meaning," Bertrand said. "I mean, there's even a hospital room in here that is close to me and my fiancé's family friends. So, it really does add a little special touch."
The impact of the Falcons' visit is a two-way street.
Bertrand noted the patients' positivity and how they attack each day in the face of adversity as two key takeaways from an afternoon filled as much with lessons as smiles.
"Honestly, it kind of puts things in perspective," Bertrand said. "Football is a big thing, but it's not bigger than everyday life. And it really is cool to be able to just see their smiles and see their everyday."
On the day the hospital officially started taking care of patients, the Falcons played the New Orleans Saints less than 10 miles away inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It marked Bertrand's fourth career NFL game, and he played a then-career-high 30 total snaps, eight of which came on defense in Atlanta's 26-24 victory.
After the game, Bertrand sported a hearty grin while answering questions. Only those in the locker room and watching online were privy to it. On Tuesday, nine families -- and the staff on several floors at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital -- saw that same satisfied smile.
"I think one big thing with football is we're always wearing a helmet, and so people never get to interact with us face to face," Bertrand said. "Never get to see our smile, see our words of encouragement, things like that.
"And so this is such a great opportunity here at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital."
On a wall near the hospital's South entry is a quote from Blank: "Our children represent our aspirations for the future, aspirations for the betterment of the world we're living in." Three of Blank's players spent an hour and a half Tuesday afternoon furthering his mission.
And they did so with infectious smiles, compassionate hearts and a genuine interest in making a difference.