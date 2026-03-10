Falcons Add Former Texans Linebacker, CFP National Champion

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly added another defender to their 2026 free agent class. According to NFL Network ’s Cameron Wolfe , the Falcons have agreed to terms with former Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris.

Harris, a former third-round pick (No. 75 overall) from the Alabama Crimson Tide, has played all four of his professional seasons with the Texans. He has appeared in 46 career games (27 starts), where he has accounted for 206 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended, and one interception – but most of that production came over his first years in the NFL.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The linebacker struggled with nagging calf and ankle injuries in 2024 and played just three games, but returned to action in 2025 with a diminished role after Houston added E.J. Speed in free agency. His defensive snap share dropped to just 10% last season, while his special teams snap share shot up to 42%.

The linebacker will join a room headlined by Divine Deablo, JD Bertrand, and Troy Andersen.

In Atlanta, Harris figures to come in and play a crucial rotational or depth role for the linebacker room. That unit struggled after Deablo fractured his forearm and was sidelined for four games. Bertrand was pushed to step in for the linebackers, and he struggled. Atlanta then turned to converted safety Ronnie Harrison to better results, but the Falcons were eager to welcome Deablo back.

Deablo recorded 73 total tackles, one sack, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery, but his versatility was the linchpin for this Falcons defense.

Additionally, the Falcons will likely need to replace linebacker Kaden Elliss. The three-year starter is still unsigned, but he is expected to receive a lot of interest on the free agency market after his performance in Atlanta. Elliss recorded 380 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 29 tackles for loss in his time with the Falcons.

Harris, 25, was a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide and earned freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors in 2019. He finished with 221 tackles, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 10 sacks. Alongside fellow new Falcon Tua Tagovailoa, Harris helped lead the Tide to a national title in 2020.

They also won a pair of SEC Championships and made a second national title game in 2021.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news!