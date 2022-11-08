Skip to main content

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Chargers?

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. But does that change their spot in the power rankings?

The Atlanta Falcons have been on a see-saw journey this season, trading wins and losses week after week.

This week, the Falcons are on the down side of the teeter-totter, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on a last-second field goal Sunday.

However, even though the Falcons lost, they remain at the No. 20 spot in Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

"The Falcons are another of the teams that have pleasantly surprised us, still sitting with the same record as the Bucs atop a weak NFC South," SI writes. "Marcus Mariota is not the long-term answer at QB, but we can dream about the Arthur Smith system when they get that answer in place."

With the writers recognizing the team is not in its peak form, the Falcons aren't as high as they possibly could be. In fact, the teams occupying the three spots ahead of the Falcons ... Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns ... all have worse records than Atlanta.

Recommended Articles

A.J. Terrell
Play

Falcons Injury Report: Will A.J. Terrell Play vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons have just three days off to prepare for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, only emphasizing their sudden injury troubles.

By Daniel Flick
Arthur Smith
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Reason Behind Loss vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons failed to grab a win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Arthur Smith believes he knows why.

By Jeremy Brener
3000
Play

'I Love TQ': Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Supports DL Graham After Costly Fumble

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham had the ball in his hands with a chance to put the team in position to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers, but the ball slipped out of his hands late. While Graham took all of the blame, coach Arthur Smith stood up for his 23-year-old blossoming defender.

By Daniel Flick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South with identical 4-5 records, rank 15th in the power rankings.

The Falcons look to climb up the rankings this week as the team plays the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

