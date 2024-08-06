Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Joint Practice Recap: Everything to Know
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London darted from left to right across the formation as quarterback Kirk Cousins barked snap counts. As the play began, London broke to the right -- and was suddenly on the turf.
A Miami Dolphins defender drilled an unknowing London, who was knocked off his feet and onto his stomach mid-play. But London pushed himself up and watched as Cousins hit tight end Kyle Pitts for a fair gain in the redzone.
This, in a sense, embodies the Falcons' showing in Tuesday's joint practice with the Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.
Atlanta came out of the gates a bit slow, perhaps still finding its footing after the team's flight landed later than expected Monday night due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby. Rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus added after the session the physicality was higher in the joint practice than in regular training camp practices.
"The speed was actually a little bit different," Dorlus said. "When you go against your own teammates, it's not as physical as you want. First rep wasn't the best rep, but as time went on during practice, (we) got better and better."
And by session's end, the Falcons went punch-for-punch with Miami -- at times literally, as the two teams had a fight near midfield after London was knocked to the ground by Dolphins corner Ethan Bonner.
Here's a recap of all the action from Tuesday in Miami Gardens ...
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
After Rough Start, Cousins and Penix Settle in
Falcons quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. each enjoyed strong sessions in shorts Monday before flying to Miami, but their form didn't initially carry over.
In Cousins's first 11-on-11 period against Miami's defense, the first-four passing plays were as follows: Sack, incomplete pass to Pitts, incomplete pass to receiver Darnell Mooney with close coverage from Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey and an attempted dump-off to running back Bijan Robinson that was deflected at the line and fell incomplete.
For Penix, the first series wasn't much better: A blown-up run, a deep overthrow to receiver Rondale Moore in double coverage, a false start, a completion, another run and two more incompletions.
All the while, on the field nearest to the fans, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started 3-of-4, and backup Skylar Thompson hit a trio of passes of his own.
But as the practice carried on, the Falcons' signal callers grew comfortable and more efficient.
Cousins finished the day 15-of-22. He targeted his running backs -- Robinson and Tyler Allgeier -- eight times total, including his first two completions and four attempts on a two-minute drive.
In the redzone, Cousins went 3-of-5, hitting Robinson twice in the flat and Pitts on a stop route. His two incompletions came on a jump ball to Mooney in the back left corner that was nearly intercepted and an inaccurate throw to Pitts in a small window on the goal line.
Cousins was at his best in the two-minute period, going 6-of-7 while leading Atlanta's offense from its own 25-yard line inside the Dolphins' 10 before kicker Younghoe Koo made a field goal. Cousins's best throw was a 20-yard deep-out to veteran wideout KhaDarel Hodge; the rest of his work was mostly underneath but remained effective nonetheless.
The 35-year-old Cousins made four strong throws at the intermediate level, hitting Mooney and London over the middle, Hodge on the right sideline and slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the left. He was nearly intercepted on a pass to London in the middle of the field but it fell harmlessly to the turf.
Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, was up-and-down but adjusted well to his first action against another NFL team. He ended just 8-of-16, but his numbers were worsened by a drop from sixth-round rookie running back Jase McClellan, who did 10 push-ups on the sideline thereafter, and a completion to receiver Hodge on the right sideline that was ruled incomplete.
Not lost in the numbers is this: Penix made high-level throws, including a 35-yard bucket ball to Hodge down the right sideline, another to Hodge over the middle and a touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley layered over Miami's defense.
Penix had another completion to Dwelley over the middle that underlined an important step in his development -- he felt pressure, broke off his initial read and fired a strike. Penix did similar on a touchdown to receiver Josh Ali in Monday's practice, rapidly turning his eyes from Dwelley in the flat to Ali on the backside of the play.
Thus, Penix appears to be seeing the field and understanding his progression patterns better than he has at any point this summer.
Still, he had a few misses, including an uncompetitive overthrow to Moore, a miscommunication with Moore and a high, wide arm-side incompletion while rolling left.
It was, ultimately, a day Penix described as fun -- but it was also another important step in his development, which he feels is progressing naturally this summer.
"It comes with the game," Penix said. "As you continue to grow, learn and keep watching the game, learning the game, building each and every day, good things will happen."
Dolphins Offense Hits Big Plays, Falcons Defense Responds
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' high-powered aerial brigade hit several chunk plays, including a 50-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch between Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill down the left sideline. Mike Hughes was in coverage for Atlanta, a few steps behind Hill.
But Hughes responded well later in the session, intercepting a pass from Tagovailoa intended for receiver Je'Quan Burton. Atlanta's defense brought pressure, and Tagovailoa drifted left before throwing to a spot Burton never reached. Hughes, conversely, was placed in the exact right spot.
Tagovailoa connected with several different receivers at the 10-to-20-yard range -- Hill and wideout River Cracraft had busy days. But apart from the long touchdown to Hill, the Falcons largely limited explosive plays. It's worth noting Miami's other star receiver, Jaylen Waddle, watched practice from the sidelines in sweatpants and did not participate.
The Falcons' defense generated considerable pressure on Tagovailoa with a variety of blitz packages. Atlanta forced Tagovailoa to scramble twice, forced an incompletion on a cornerback blitz from A.J. Terrell and made Tagovailoa turn to running back Devon Achane on a quick hitter in the flat on another blitz, which prevented Miami from being able to take the deep shots it usually does.
During one-on-ones at the start of the session, Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III had a pass breakup and interception, and undrafted rookie safety Trey Vaval had another interception in which he ripped the ball away from the intended receiver.
Miami's rushing attack hit a few runs that would have been first downs, but it was also stonewalled several times. Falcons defensive end James Smith-Williams and nose tackle Eddie Goldman had a few strong stops at the line of scrimmage.
The Dolphins' offense, especially without Waddle, had a fine day -- but after an efficient start from Tagovailoa, Atlanta's defense eventually found its stride. The two sides ended the practice on equal footing.
Fight Club: London Stout, Headlines Offensive Weapons
Tempers flared between Atlanta's starting offense and Miami's starting defense when London caught a pass from Cousins over the middle. After bouncing off a few tacklers in physical fashion, London took a big hit from Bonner. London stood up, approached Bonner and, moments later, had the entirety of the Falcons' offense and Dolphins' defense surrounding him.
But fighting aside, London had an impressive day. During one-on-ones, he won multiple matchups and caught a deep ball from Cousins down the right sideline, beating Dolphins corner Kendall Fuller. London saw three targets during the team period, catching two of them.
Pitts also caught two passes, and of his four targets, two came in the redzone. Hodge caught five passes overall -- three from Cousins, two from Penix -- and two during the Falcons' two-minute drill.
Moore, who is firmly behind McCloud in the slot receiver battle, had a difficult time in one-on-ones, as Dolphins cornerback Siran Neal had suffocating coverage on a pair of throws. Ramsey let both Neal and Moore know how the reps went.
During team drills, Moore caught a swing pass from Penix but otherwise was on the receiving end of three uncatchable throws.
In the backfield, Carlos Washington Jr. had a strong day capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run in the redzone period. Washington carried the load for Atlanta's second-team offense and appears to have a firm grasp on the No. 3 running back spot ahead of McClellan.
Elsewhere at running back, Robinson had a strong day and saw a heavy dose of touches as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. When the Falcons drafted Robinson at No. 8 overall last April, their coaching staff had plans of using him in the slot. He has not seen any snaps at receiver this camp under new head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Extracurriculars
Throughout the summer, both offensive and defensive players have hailed the motion of Zac Robinson's offense, and it was on full display Tuesday. There were frequent pre-snap shifts and constant motion men -- and it wasn't just for show, as Mooney took a sweep on one play and Moore caught a swing pass off another.
In the secondary, Hughes and Richie Grant are still cemented as the starters at cornerback and safety, respectively. Phillips played opposite Hughes and in place of Terrell with the first-team defense at times Tuesday, as he did Monday, but worked mostly with the second team.
Grant and DeMarcco Hellams continue to play next to each other in specific packages, but Grant is taking a majority of the snaps next to Jessie Bates III.
During kicking drills, Koo went 5-of-6, missing from around 45 yards but nailing a near-55-yarder to close the session.
What's Next?
The Falcons and Dolphins return to the practice field at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Miami Gardens, holding another two-and-a-half-hour session. The two sides will face off in the preseason opener at 7 p.m. Friday inside Hard Rock Stadium.