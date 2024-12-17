Falcons Survive Raiders on MNF, Snap 4-Game Losing Streak: 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes live to fight another week, as Atlanta (7-7) took a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Facing their starting quarterback from last season in Desmond Ridder, the Falcons never trailed Monday night en route to their first victory since Nov. 3. While Atlanta snapped its four-game losing streak, Las Vegas saw its own winless drought extend to 10 straight games.
Falcons safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Ridder in the endzone on the final play of the game, thwarting the Raiders' last-ditch upset bid.
Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' much-needed victory ...
Cousins throws a touchdown -- finally -- but doesn't quell concerns
On a night centered around streaks, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins broke one but extended another.
He ended his 151-pass span without a touchdown, finding receiver Drake London for a 30-yard score in the final seconds of the first quarter. It marked Cousins' first touchdown pass since Nov. 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yet Cousins' interception stretch reached a fifth consecutive game, the longest he's had in one season. He finished the game 11-for-17 passing for 112 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It's his lowest passing output this season.
Special teams wins the night
The Falcons dominated the field position battle in large part due to the brilliance of special teams coordinator Marquice Williams' unit.
Falcons receiver KhaDarel Hodge blocked one punt and tipped another. His pressure forced unease for Raiders punter AJ Cole, who had a short 37-yard punt late in the third quarter that gave the Falcons the ball on the Raiders' half of the field.
Atlanta also blocked a field goal after Las Vegas' lone touchdown with 2:54 to play. Falcons return specialist Avery Williams had a 12-yard punt return, 38-yard kick return and 28-yard return on a post-safety kick.
Apart from an odd night for Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who made kicks from 40 and 48 yards, missed from 42 and wasn't asked to kick from 55 and 56, the Falcons' special teams dominated -- and played a central role in surviving Las Vegas' late comeback.
Falcons defense spoil Ridder's revenge game
After starting 17 games in two years for the Falcons, Ridder made his first start of the season for the Raiders on Monday night -- and struggled.
Ridder finished 23-for-39 passing for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Raiders mustered just 249 total yards and averaged only 3.8 yards per play.
Atlanta's defense, which also forced a first-half safety, totaled four sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Las Vegas had five drives last three or fewer plays.
What's Next
The Falcons host the New York Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.