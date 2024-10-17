Falcons Have 'Every Chance' to Win Super Bowl, Kirk Cousins Says
The Atlanta Falcons will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028 -- and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who would be in the final season of a four-year contract, hopes to be there.
But Cousins also hopes it's not the team's first Super Bowl appearance between now and then.
"It certainly would be awesome," Cousins said Wednesday. "It would be awesome sooner."
The 36-year-old Cousins is set to make $100-million guaranteed over the next two seasons, but the guaranteed money is essentially over the final two years of his deal. Atlanta already plans to make Michael Penix Jr. his successor, selecting the University of Washington product at No. 8 overall in April's draft.
Thus, it's far from a guarantee Cousins is still on the Falcons' roster during the 2027 season. The idea of Atlanta being able to play a Super Bowl in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is similarly unguaranteed.
Cousins noted teams don't often make the Super Bowl when they're scheduled to host. The Minnesota Vikings came close in 2017, losing in the NFC Championship, while the Los Angeles Rams -- aided by now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris -- lifted the Lombardi Trophy on home soil to cap the 2021 season.
Yet Cousins, who's led the Falcons to a 4-2 record and three consecutive wins over NFC South opponents, is focused on helping Atlanta win its first Super Bowl before 2027.
And the four-time Pro Bowler believes the Falcons have the tools needed to make it happen.
"I've always felt that, going back to making a decision in March to come here, you feel like it's an organization that's going to give you every chance to be able to do that," Cousins said. "And so now it's about stacking performances to give yourself that chance."
Cousins and the Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.