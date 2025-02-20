Falcons K Younghoe Koo a Cut Candidate? 'Might be on Chopping Block'
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo had an uncharacteristically subpar 2024 season, one that has, at least more than years past, brought up a conversation surrounding his future.
Koo went only 25 for 34 on field goals and was tied for the league lead in misses before being placed on injured reserve with a right hip injury after Week 15.
After the season, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Atlanta will bring in competition at kicker, along with every other position -- but will it add a player truly capable of replacing Koo?
Perhaps more importantly, will the Falcons give Koo the chance to compete to keep his job? According to NFL Media, Koo is a possible cut candidate.
"It’s not often we’ll feature a kicker in a piece like this, but Younghoe Koo is one of the more recognizable and respected names in the game, so it’s worth noting he might be on the chopping block in Atlanta," writes Matt Okada. "After logging five straight seasons with a field-goal percentage above 86 for the Falcons, Koo hit a skid in 2024 and finished with a 73.5 percent make rate.
"Considering Atlanta can save $3 million against the cap by cutting him, this might be a necessary move."
But will it happen? Unlikely.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris echoed Fontenot's comments about bringing in competition for Koo, and both said Atlanta -- between Koo and his injury-related replacement Riley Patterson -- missed too many kicks in 2024.
Still, the Falcons believe in Koo.
"The brutal honest truth, that can't happen," Morris said Jan. 6. "So, we got to find ways to make those kicks. That certainly plays into the part of not winning the amount of games you want to win. We got to find ways to create that competition across the board for all of us.
"We got to get Koo healthy, get him back. We got to do some things there."
Fontenot said Koo, who turns 31 in August, feels the same frustration as everyone else regarding his drop in performance, and he's committed to returning to his All-Pro form in 2025.
"He's going to work hard to get himself back to the standard that he's been at for the majority of his career," Fontenot said. "And us as a staff, we have to make sure, No. 1, we're supporting him."
And that certainly doesn't suggest the Falcons will be moving on from Koo before he gets the opportunity to prove he's still the same reliable option.