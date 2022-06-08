Falcons Final Roster 'Not In The Building', Atlanta Looking to Sign Free Agents?

The Falcons are looking to sign more linemen on both sides of the trenches.

The Atlanta Falcons are still three months away from playing a meaningful football game, and there's a lot of work that needs to take place between now and then in regards to constructing the roster.

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot have been hard at work to create the team in their image. There are only 14 players from the 2020 final roster that remain on the roster today.

But the front office isn't done just yet.

Fontenot spoke on 92.9 The Game to discuss more of the team's current dilemma.

“There is not enough there (defensive line), there is not enough at any position right now and just being honest there is not. And that’s our challenge right now because there are good players and we got to find and turn over every stone. And it’s a 24-7 process in building a roster,” Fontenot told hosts Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael.

“The final 53 I’d say is not in the building right now and that’s just the truth and we are looking at others rosters and we are going to continue to find players to come in and compete,” Fontenot said.

As of now, the team is looking at some positions a bit closer than others, including the wide receiver spot. There are 13 receivers on the roster, and the team is expected to only carry six or seven. It's safe to say that some of those opened roster spots by cutting receivers will be replaced by linemen.

The Falcons could look to use its $13 million in cap space and sign a veteran now or wait until training camp plays out and take a flier on a younger guy.

Regardless of the path the front office takes, what is certain is that things are going to change in Atlanta in the coming months.