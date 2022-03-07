Skip to main content

Falcons Free Agency: Calvin Ridley Suspended; Is Re-Signing Russell Gage Now A Priority?

With Calvin Ridley now missing the 2022 season, will the Falcons make re-signing Russell Gage a priority?

As receiver Calvin Ridley faces a year-long suspension, the Atlanta Falcons must pivot to another pathway when it comes to address their receiver woes. One player that could be considered a priority for general manager Terry Fontenot to re-sign is slot receiver Russell Gage

USATSI_17386753

Russell Gage

USATSI_17403655

Russell Gage

USATSI_17442989

Russell Gage

Gage, who began his career as a depth receiver when drafted out of LSU, spent the last two seasons carving out a larger role in the offense. Last season, he caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Gage has progressed well since being selected by Atlanta in 2018 and the team would be interested in bringing him back.

"Russell did a terrific job," Smith said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He got injured early in the season but came back and was really productive late in the year and helped us." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
Play

With Calvin Ridley Out, What Does Falcons Cap Space Situation Look Like?

The Falcons have freed up over $11 million after his suspension.

By Jeremy Brener3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
Play

How Much Do Falcons Regret Not Trading Calvin Ridley?

Despite receiving interest from teams around the league, the Atlanta Falcons did not trade wideout Calvin Ridley out of good faith.

By Coty Davis17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
NFL
Play

Priority No. 1? Falcons Must Target Receiver In First Round Of NFL Draft

With Calvin Ridley suspended, the Atlanta Falcons are must target a receiver with the No. 8 pick

By Cole Thompson23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Gage's best season came in 2020 when All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was limited due to injuries. As the team's No. 2 receiver, the former sixth-round pick tallied 72 catches for 786 yards and four scores.

Atlanta is looking at all options when it comes to free agency, but the team is limited by a lack of salary cap room. With Ridley now off the books for the 2022 season, the Falcons now are over the cap at $3.8 million

USATSI_17386753

Russell Gage

USATSI_17386687

Russell Gage

USATSI_17480460

Russell Gage

Gage will have a market thanks to his shiftiness and agility. In two years with an expanded role, he's averaged 11.3 yards per reception and been a stable pass-catcher with limited drops. 

Fontenot will have to decide if Gage is a priority to re-sign in the coming days before the start of free agency come March 16. Now with Ridley gone, it makes his return more likely than it was before the suspension.

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

With Calvin Ridley Out, What Does Falcons Cap Space Situation Look Like?

By Jeremy Brener3 minutes ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

How Much Do Falcons Regret Not Trading Calvin Ridley?

By Coty Davis17 minutes ago
NFL
Draft

Priority No. 1? Falcons Must Target Receiver In First Round Of NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson23 minutes ago
USATSI_17819812
News

Calvin Ridley Suspended; Falcons Could Target New Top WR At Pick No. 8

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Calvin Ridley vs. Washington
News

'I Don't Have a Gambling Problem': Falcons Star Calvin Ridley Reveals Suspension Thoughts

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

BREAKING: Falcons Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended For 2022 Season

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
USATSI_17835627
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Keep Georgia DT Jordan Davis Home at No. 8?

By Jeremy Brener6 hours ago
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
News

Matt Ryan Future: Falcons Reportedly Make Final Trade Decision

By Richie WhittMar 6, 2022