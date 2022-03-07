Falcons Free Agency: Calvin Ridley Suspended; Is Re-Signing Russell Gage Now A Priority?

With Calvin Ridley now missing the 2022 season, will the Falcons make re-signing Russell Gage a priority?

As receiver Calvin Ridley faces a year-long suspension, the Atlanta Falcons must pivot to another pathway when it comes to address their receiver woes. One player that could be considered a priority for general manager Terry Fontenot to re-sign is slot receiver Russell Gage.

Gage, who began his career as a depth receiver when drafted out of LSU, spent the last two seasons carving out a larger role in the offense. Last season, he caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Gage has progressed well since being selected by Atlanta in 2018 and the team would be interested in bringing him back.

"Russell did a terrific job," Smith said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He got injured early in the season but came back and was really productive late in the year and helped us."

Gage's best season came in 2020 when All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was limited due to injuries. As the team's No. 2 receiver, the former sixth-round pick tallied 72 catches for 786 yards and four scores.

Atlanta is looking at all options when it comes to free agency, but the team is limited by a lack of salary cap room. With Ridley now off the books for the 2022 season, the Falcons now are over the cap at $3.8 million.

Gage will have a market thanks to his shiftiness and agility. In two years with an expanded role, he's averaged 11.3 yards per reception and been a stable pass-catcher with limited drops.

Fontenot will have to decide if Gage is a priority to re-sign in the coming days before the start of free agency come March 16. Now with Ridley gone, it makes his return more likely than it was before the suspension.