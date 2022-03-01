'An Offer He Can't Refuse': Could Falcons Actually Trade Matt Ryan?

Falcons coach Arthur Smith isn't looking to part ways with Matt Ryan, but the right offer could make the offseason quite interesting.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Atlanta Falcons wouldn't possibly cut ties with quarterback Matt Ryan one year after the team hired Arthur Smith - would they? Approaching 37 and perhaps the most prolific player in franchise history, he has to return for another year. Right?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan vs. Philadelphia Eagles Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Never say never in the realm of the NFL.

When asked if Ryan could be traded, Smith said that anything is on the table. Of course, it would have to come at the right price to entice general manager Terry Fontenot.

"It's like Don Corleone," Smith said during his NFL combine press conference Tuesday, making a reference to the classic film, "The Godfather.'' "If you get an offer you can't refuse, you got to take it."

That's not exactly what the Corleone family says. But Falcons fans get the idea.

Ryan helped Atlanta finish 7-10 in the first year of the Smith era. Although the Falcons added do-it-all tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 selection, the receiving corps as a whole took a hit with the departure of receiver Calvin Ridley due to mental health concerns.

Both Fontenot and Smith said that Ridley's status has not changed. Multiple reports around the league suggest that the 27-year-old could be moved this offseason for the right price ... possibly for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Ryan threw for 3,968 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. Although regression has begun to set in, there's enough left in the tank for teams to believe that he could be a capable starter to lead a roster deep into the postseason.

The Falcons would be wise to listen to any offer if they elect to enter a rebuild phase. The team is currently $7.3 million over the 2022’s $208 million number, meaning they'll have to trim more fat before free agency begins.

Moving Ryan presents a challenge of itself. Entering his 15th season, he is set to have a cap number over $48.6 million. Ryan, who still has one more season left on his five-year, $150 million extension signed in 2018, will take a cap hit of $43.6 million in 2023.

Smith stood behind his quarterback's status entering free agency, stating that there's still plenty left in his game. Ultimately, it doesn't seem Atlanta will look to release the veteran regardless of how much over the cap the team currently is looking toward.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan vs. Buffalo Bills Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan celebrating with Cordarrelle Patterson

"Matt certainly feels good about where he's at," Smith said. "We anticipate Matt being a part of the team, but you never want to back yourself into a corner."

If the Falcons were to release Ryan, they would "save'' $8.1 million in salary cap space this year - but they will eat $40 million. That's a no-go.

Ryan currently takes up 23.4 percent of the Falcons' salary cap space for 2022, meaning if the Falcons get an offer they can't refuse, it could shake up everything.