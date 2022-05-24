Falcons on 'Hard Knocks'? Here's How Atlanta Lands on HBO

It's been eight years since the Atlanta Falcons were the primary focus of the HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks." And even though the Falcons aren't the subject of this year's programming, Atlanta fans could catch some snippets of the Dirty Birds.

For the first time ever, the Detroit Lions will be taking center stage as the preseason subject. Head coach Dan Campbell enters his second season at the helm as he leads his young and exciting team through training camp and the preseason. Their first test as the season ramps up? The Falcons.

The Lions and Falcons are scheduled to meet Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit for the preseason opener. If "Hard Knocks" continues the same format in the past, highlights from that game should be featured.

But that's not the only appearance the Falcons will make on "Hard Knocks" this season. It was announced Monday that the Arizona Cardinals would be the focus of the new in-season edition of the docuseries.

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts were the first subject of the in-season series, and the success of their documentary has led the league and HBO to do it once more, this time with the Cardinals.

The Falcons and Cardinals are set to meet on New Year's Day in Week 17 in Atlanta.

While the Falcons are still a few years away from re-entering consideration to be the focal point of the docuseries, it'll be nice to catch a tiny glimpse of the Falcons on a national stage this season.