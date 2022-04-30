Skip to main content
NFL Head Coach's Son Signs UDFA Deal With Falcons

The coach's son is choosing to sign with a different team, the Atlanta Falcons.

After the NFL Draft, the undrafted players scramble quickly to find their NFL home as a free agent.

Tyler Vrabel

Tyler Vrabel

Arthur Smith Protects Offensive Line

Arthur Smith

For the Atlanta Falcons, one of the more notable signings of the weekend came from Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel.

Vrabel is the son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith served under Vrabel as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Titans for a couple of years before joining Atlanta in early 2021, which explains why the Falcons might have interest in Tyler.

Vrabel started at Boston College at left and right tackle for each of the past three seasons. He started 33 games for the Eagles and rarely ever committed any penalties.

Here's what BC Bulletin had to say about him:

Vrabel is a project that needs a lot of work, begging the question as to why he declared early for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, there are flashes of good reps against good opponents, mostly relating to his athletic ability and physical strength. He has an NFL pedigree, which is generally a significant boon for any prospect. 

Like another Boston College offensive lineman, Vrabel might be best served by moving inside to guard, given his lack of length (32 ⅜” arms, 81 ⅜” wingspan). If an experienced offensive line coach can clean up his development, he could turn into a serviceable starter. However, the road necessary for him to maintain a roster spot is very long.

Their profile on Vrabel compares him to former Falcons offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, who played three seasons with the team from 2017-19, but ultimately could not live up to his Round 2 status.

Here's to hoping the experience Vrabel has around the NFL can help him in his pursuit of a spot on the Falcons' roster this fall.

