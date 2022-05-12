Skip to main content

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan Debuts With Colts Against AFC South Rival

Matt Ryan will make his first start with the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium Week 1 against the Houston Texans

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is set to play Week 1. For the first time in 14 years, it won't be as a member of the Dirty Birds.

Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs Cowboys

Matt Ryan

Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in the 2022 season opener. The Falcons, meanwhile, will remain home and face off against NFC South rival New Orleans. 

After failing to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans, Ryan was traded to the Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. He now will hopefully be the answer under center as Indianapolis looks to take over the AFC South and remain a viable contender in the conference. 

“It’s been amazing to have him here, just that presence that energy that he brings,” Colts' All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor said of Ryan in a Wednesday press conference. “I mean, 14-year NFL vet, I mean all eyes, all ears — whatever he’s about to say, everyone’s tuned in because it’s going to be nothing but beneficial, [the] things that come out of his mouth. So, just having that leadership, that kind of person in the building, that 14-year vet — this guy has seen a lot of things.”

Ryan, 36, was drafted third overall in 2008, replacing Michael Vick following his off-the-field incidents. Since then, he has been a staple of the Falcons' offense and the face of the franchise both on the field and in the greater community. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sean Payton
Play

Sean Payton Returning to NFC South? Falcons Rival 'Eyeing' Former Saints Coach

Will Sean Payton come out of retirement to rejoin the NFC South?

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_15247876
Play

Falcons Sign Ex-Raiders LB to Deal: New Depth Chart Update

The Falcons met with Nick Kwiatkoski a few days prior, and now he's signed to a deal.

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons
Play

Falcons Face NFC South Rival in Home Opener

The NFL's schedule is being released piece by piece.

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
3 hours ago

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that while moving off Ryan was one that would be viewed as a negative among the fan base, it was simply business. 

"It wasn't tough, because it had nothing to do with the respect I have for him," Smith said. "We'd moved on. He had a great career, and I'll always be appreciative of it, very thankful I got to work with him. But we moved on, and that's the nature of the game. Professionally, you have to separate that from your personal relationships and do what’s best for the team and organization. And that's what we did."

ryan pat atl det

Matt Ryan

ryan pocket tb

Matt Ryan

ryan no

Matt Ryan

The Falcons are set to start former No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota to begin the year at quarterback. Atlanta also drafted Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 selection and could look to give him first-team reps at some point this year. 

For his career with Atlanta, Ryan threw for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns, 107 interceptions and posted a passer raiting of 94.2. He will remain the all-time leader in wins, posting a 120-102 record. 

Sean Payton
News

Sean Payton Returning to NFC South? Falcons Rival 'Eyeing' Former Saints Coach

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
USATSI_15247876
News

Falcons Sign Ex-Raiders LB to Deal: New Depth Chart Update

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons
News

Falcons Face NFC South Rival in Home Opener

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
Tajae Sharpe
News

Ex Falcons WR Tajae Sharpe Signs With New Team

By Falcon Report Staff6 hours ago
london pitts
News

Kyle Pitts: Falcons WR Drake London Will Be Best Rookie From Draft Class

By Daniel FlickMay 11, 2022
56cb539f-f10b-4363-a75e-6c94e5b7e109
News

Falcons Interested In Signing Veteran Linebacker: 3 Free Agent Options For Atlanta

By Jeremy BrenerMay 11, 2022
Arnold Ebiketie
News

NFL Draft 2022 Rankings: Falcons Top 10?

By Kevin TameMay 11, 2022
1344609026
News

Fantasy Football: Where Does Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Rank Among Dynasty TE's?

By Kevin TameMay 11, 2022