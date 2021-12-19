Falcons, 49ers Go Back And Forth During First Half

With just one game separating the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoff picture, both teams know how important today's game is.

In the first half, the two teams are (almost) neck-and-neck and are playing as if it's a playoff game.

The Falcons got things started right out the gate by forcing 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty to fumble on the opening kickoff.

However, the 49ers responded with a goal line stand and denied the Falcons on four plays at the 1-yard line despite a run from Cordarrelle Patterson on first down that was originally ruled as a touchdown but was later overturned.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter before finding the end zone in the second quarter.

The 49ers capped off an 8-play, 77-yard drive that ended in a 6-yard rushing touchdown from fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The Falcons came back with an 8-play, 65-yard touchdown drive of their own that ended with an epic catch from Russell Gage that tied the game at 10. Gage leads all Falcons receivers with four catches for 52 yards in the first half.

The Niners then took a 4-minute drive into Falcons territory and scored on a 10-yard Deebo Samuel run.

Looking back, that missed opportunity at the beginning of the game could come back to haunt the Falcons, but they will start off with the ball coming out at halftime and will have a chance to match the touchdown the Niners added just before the half.

The Falcons trail 17-10 to the 49ers at halftime.