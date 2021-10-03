October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

WATCH: Matt Ryan Throws Beautiful Touchdown to Cordarrelle Patterson

CP for the TD!
Author:

Cordarrelle Patterson has proven once again that he can do it all for the Atlanta Falcons.

With 11:07 left in the second quarter, Patterson found the end zone for the third time this season with a 42-yard catch from quarterback Matt Ryan to take a 10-0 lead.

Here's a look at the touchdown pass:

READ MORE: Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

Patterson was lined up on the far side of the field as Ryan went back in the play action, but the Washington Football Team's secondary forgot to assign a defender for him, leading to a wide-open touchdown that could get to Patterson on a rainbow pass.

Recommended Articles

Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
Play

WATCH: Falcons' Ryan Throws Beautiful TD to Cordarrelle

CP for the TD!

40 seconds ago
logan thomas
Play

Falcons Have 3-0, Washington Has Injury Problem

One quarter into Sunday's game, the WFT has another pair of concerns: Atlanta is up 3-0 ... and ...

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16832534_168388359_lowres
Play

Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

Will quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts find success vs. Washington's defense?

Oct 2, 2021

Patterson's third touchdown currently leads the team this season and he is on pace to surpass Calvin Ridley for the team's lead in receiving yards.

As of time of the touchdown, Patterson has 56 receiving yards today on three receptions and ran the ball twice for nine yards.

The touchdown marked Patterson's 12th receiving touchdown of his career and Ryan's 352nd passing touchdown, adding on to his franchise record.

Patterson has continued to be quite the surprise acquisition for the Falcons this offseason and he has shown himself to be arguably the team's most important offensive weapon.

If the Falcons want to hold on to this lead, they would be smart to continue finding ways to get Patterson involved whether it comes as a receiver, running back or return specialist.

CONTINUE READING: Falcons Injury Report: 2 Key Players Out vs. Washington

Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
News

WATCH: Falcons' Ryan Throws Beautiful TD to Cordarrelle

40 seconds ago
logan thomas
News

Falcons Have 3-0, Washington Has Injury Problem

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16832534_168388359_lowres
News

Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

Oct 2, 2021
Marlon Davidson Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Injury Report: 2 Key Players Out vs. Washington

Oct 1, 2021
66E7AF9F-E997-4516-BBA5-F0C04BAC84DF
News

Washington at Falcons: 'Long Way to Go'

Oct 1, 2021
Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
News

Feleipe Franks the Next Taysom Hill?

Oct 1, 2021
Kaleb McGary Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

Oct 1, 2021
Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
News

Dean Pees Full of Praise for Falcons Defender

Oct 1, 2021