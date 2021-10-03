WATCH: Falcons' Ryan Throws Beautiful TD to Cordarrelle

Cordarrelle Patterson has proven once again that he can do it all for the Atlanta Falcons.

With 11:07 left in the second quarter, Patterson found the end zone for the third time this season with a 42-yard catch from quarterback Matt Ryan to take a 10-0 lead.

Here's a look at the touchdown pass:

Patterson was lined up on the far side of the field as Ryan went back in the play action, but the Washington Football Team's secondary forgot to assign a defender for him, leading to a wide-open touchdown that could get to Patterson on a rainbow pass.

Patterson's third touchdown currently leads the team this season and he is on pace to surpass Calvin Ridley for the team's lead in receiving yards.

As of time of the touchdown, Patterson has 56 receiving yards today on three receptions and ran the ball twice for nine yards.

The touchdown marked Patterson's 12th receiving touchdown of his career and Ryan's 352nd passing touchdown, adding on to his franchise record.

Patterson has continued to be quite the surprise acquisition for the Falcons this offseason and he has shown himself to be arguably the team's most important offensive weapon.

If the Falcons want to hold on to this lead, they would be smart to continue finding ways to get Patterson involved whether it comes as a receiver, running back or return specialist.

