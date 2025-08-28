Falcons Legend Michael Vick Debuts as Head Coach in Prime Time
Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST, Atlanta Falcons legend Michael Vick will lead the Norfolk State Titans onto the field for what will be his college football coaching debut. It will be a fitting start to the season for the Spartans and Vick, with the opening being in Vick's home state of Virginia.
The Falcons made Vick the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went to three Pro Bowls with the Falcons and finished second in MVP voting in 2004.
Maybe more importantly, he gave the Falcons a national presence for the first time in their history. Gracing the cover of Madden 2004 as one of the most overpowered players in the game’s history, non-Falcons fans were wearing Vick jerseys across the country.
It was cool to be a Falcons fan for the first time in their 40-year existence.
Now he will lead his Norfolk State Spartans in their first home opener since 2021. Starting a new era, Norfolk State is scheduled to take on Towson, televised on ESPNU.
During last year’s matchup, Towson got the win over Norfolk State 28-23, but Vick looks to earn his first win as a head coach against them in 2025.
In week 2, Vick will get his first taste of a rivalry wearing the headset when the Spartans take on Virginia State University. The following week, Vick will be tasked with coaching against the team's first FBS opponent when the Spartans take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Later on the schedule, Norfolk State will match up with Hampton, which is considered the "Battle Of The Bay" rivalry game. As if the stakes weren't high enough, Mike Vick's wife is a Hampton alumna.
Vick has assembled a staff with plenty of NFL experience, including defensive coordinator Terence Garvin and offensive line coach Elton Brown.
It will be a refreshing new era for the Spartans, marked by the proven leadership and professional experience that will be handed out this season.
The Spartans hope to take strides forward in the future and tap into Vick’s star power, in a way that was similar to Deion Sanders at Jackson State.