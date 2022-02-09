Skip to main content

Betting $4.5 Million Against Georgia's Matthew Stafford in Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl?

As Atlanta Falcons fans surely know, that means the bet is against former University of Georgia great Matthew Stafford, the Rams QB.

Would you bet $4.5 million against Matthew Stafford?

Texas-based furniture salesman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is creating quite a stir in gambling circles - and of course bringing attention to the furniture business - as he has placed a record-setting bet of more than $4.5 million on a Super Bowl LVI win for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams, using the Caesars Sportsbook app.

As Atlanta Falcons fans surely know, that means the bet is against former University of Georgia great Matthew Stafford, the Rams QB.

According to Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars Entertainment Inc., via FOX Business, Mattress Mack's bet is the largest mobile wager in history.

matthew-kelly-stafford-091221-getty-ftrjpg_15pp788dbx2he1qkgj6q0z9ebe
burrow girl
sofi jj
stafford cheer

"At Caesars Sportsbook, we love taking epic wagers on massive events like the Super Bowl," Fuchs said. "The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots. With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again. And with the millions of Caesars Rewards credits he’ll earn — win or lose — he can enjoy time spent on OUR mattresses at Caesars anytime he wants to stop by."

Recommended Articles

stafford cheer
Play

Betting $4.5 Million Against Georgia's Matthew Stafford in Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl?

As Atlanta Falcons fans surely know, that means the bet is against former University of Georgia great Matthew Stafford, the Rams QB.

33 seconds ago
33 seconds ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

Latest SI Mock Draft Makes Malik The Man in Atlanta

The Falcons find their Matt Ryan replacement in the first round.

41 seconds ago
41 seconds ago
Kyle Pitts
Play

Which Surprising State is Making Falcons' Kyle Pitts Jersey No. 1 Seller?

While Pitts leading Georgia is understandable, the rookie also led in ... Montana

16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Yes, somewhere in there, there exists yet another ad.

But the money is real. Really real. If the Houston-based businessman is right, and the Bengals win - they enter as a four-point underdog - Mattress Mack's winnings will be around $7.7 million.

Why did McIngvale do it the way he did it, which included driving from Texas to Louisiana, where sports betting via mobile was recently made legal? He told FOX Business that he placed the bet through the Caesars Sportsbook app because it's "the only one with big enough britches to take that kind of bet at a single time."

mattress

"They were very accommodating and made it easy for me," he explained. "The rest of them wanted you to bet smaller amounts and every time you bet, they lower the odds. So Caesars is a grown person's gambling place."

Yes, it all sounds like an ad. But the money is real. Really real.

stafford cheer
News

Betting $4.5 Million Against Georgia's Matthew Stafford in Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl?

33 seconds ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Draft

Latest SI Mock Draft Makes Malik The Man in Atlanta

41 seconds ago
Kyle Pitts
News

Which Surprising State is Making Falcons' Kyle Pitts Jersey No. 1 Seller?

16 hours ago
USATSI_17630542
News

Kyler Murray Unfollows & Scrubs Cardinals on Social Media - Why?

22 hours ago
Grady Jarrett Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Are Falcons Trading Best Defensive Player?

23 hours ago
D5B91FEE-8898-4029-B47F-21F846E196AB
News

Falcons Ex Louis Riddick Interviews for Steelers GM Job

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_13721225
News

NFC South Rival Saints Hire Dennis Allen as Head Coach: NFL Tracker

Feb 7, 2022
2911D2C1-C606-467F-8E24-0B990515C90E
News

What Can Falcons Learn from 5 Fun Super Bowl LVI Facts?

Feb 7, 2022