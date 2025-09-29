Bijan Robinson Assures More Good to Come After Falcons Win
The Atlanta Falcons laid a goose egg in Week 3, scoring zero points en route to a 30-point blowout loss to their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers. Following the loss, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was moved down from the press box to the field.
In Week 4, the Falcons' offense looked great, putting up a season high 34 points, and scoring four touchdowns in the red zone, an area where they’ve struggled mightily this season. Star running back Bijan Robinson reveals that the offense can look even better than it did during Sunday’s seven-point victory over the Washington Commanders.
“I don’t even think that was it,” Robinson said when asked if the offense looked unstoppable in Week 4. “I think we have so much more in the tank. Yeah, that was a great showing of what we can do, but there is even more little things that we could clean up and become unstoppable.”
The Falcons' offense was electric on Sunday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. bounced back masterfully from his worst career game. In just his seventh NFL start, the second-year signal caller completed 76.9% of his passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. The deep ball was back, with Penix slinging the ball all over the field.
Running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 126 yards on the ground and two scores, with Robinson adding 106 yards on receptions. Pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts each also had a touchdown, combining for 13 catches and 180 yards. If Sunday wasn’t the Falcons offense looking unstoppable in Robinson’s book, it will be exciting to see what is.
Drake London shares Robinson’s sentiments that this Falcons team can be even better.
“We got to put it together, and we have another level we can push to,” London said following the win.
However, Robinson knows the key going forward is for the Falcons to avoid complacency and stay grounded.
“But for us [the Falcons], we got to continue to stay, continue to stay consistent, never get too big of a head, because you obviously see what happens when you get too big of a head, you lose by 30 just like that,” Robinson said.
For the Falcons, Sunday’s victory wasn’t just a bounce-back showing; it was a glimpse into what Atlanta’s offense can look like at full power. The key will be stringing together multiple showings like Sunday, and continuing to churn out wins as the Falcons hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.