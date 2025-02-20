Bijan Robinson's Surprising PFF Ranking Puts Him Ahead of Saquon Barkley
It was once said that if all the statisticians in the world were laid head to toe, they still wouldn't be able to reach a conclusion.
Most fans around the NFL would be shocked to discover that Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson has graded as the No. 2 running back in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Despite the 92.8 grade Robinson gained from PFF, the young Falcons runner still came second in the rundown behind Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens who scored a leading 94.2 mark.
There will be some eyebrows raised when the NFL’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley isn’t in the top two. Robinson being ahead of Barkley is debatable but doesn’t rise to the level of shocking per se, but seeing 10 running backs ranked ahead of Barkley calls the entire grading system into doubt.
Barkley finished third in MVP voting, first in rushing, and first in yards from scrimmage, but he was graded the 11th-best running back by PFF.
The Falcons and Lions each had two running backs graded higher than Barkley with Tyler Allgeier coming in No. 8 and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery coming in at No. 6 and No. 10 respectively.
Doubtless, Robinson himself would be a little embarrassed to find himself listed that far ahead of Barkley, especially after the former New York Giant powered the Philadelphia Eagles all the way to Super Bowl success.
After all, Robinson's emergence as one of the game's most dynamic runners has only translated into a pair of losing seasons thus far in Atlanta.
Nevertheless, after scampering for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, quite clearly Robinson has proven he can put an entire offense on his back and carry it.
Truth is, the Falcons would much rather not have Robinson dragging an offensive anchor behind him moving forward.
Enter second year starlet Michael Penix Jr., the man who of course would stand to benefit the most if Robinson continues his upward trajectory. Further augmenting Robinson's explosive skillset with Penix Jr's strong left arm will be the order of the day, irrespective of PFF's always polarizing listings.
Nobody is going to put up much of an argument that Barkley was the most explosive NFL running back last year, and he also can provide a blueprint for future success with Robinson.
There’s no doubt Robinson would rather trade a PFF trophy for a Super Bowl ring.