Billy Bowman Jr. Epitomizes Atlanta Falcons Youth Movement: 'It's a Rookie Takeover'
Compelling proof that the Atlanta Falcons are entering a bold new era will arrive when four rookies, including a pair of starters, are slated to have big roles on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Atlanta Falcons have gone all-in on defense in the last two drafts. They’ve made seven picks in the first four rounds on that side of the ball in 2024 and 2025; the exception being quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
While the 2024 class was expected to redshirt and wait their turn behind established starters, the Class of 2025 will be expected to play significant roles right away. First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. got the early headlines, but it was fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. who was running with the first team defense before any of his classmates.
Safety Xavier Watts joins Bowman in the secondary as a starter. Bowman earned the starting nod at nickel, and Watts will start alongside Jessie Bates III at safety when the team lines up for the first time on Sunday.
"Yeah, I did to be honest," Bowman told reporters this week when asked if he expected to be in position to start. "I can really go back and say I really, you know, gave it my all, since I've started playing this game. That's where it's put me in this position as I am today. So with that hard work, and the Lord Christ, I wouldn't be here. So, yeah, I do."
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Bowman and his classmates push each other to excel on a day-to-day basis, but the friendly competition began before some of them were even teammates.
"We all came in at the same time," Bowman explained. "We're all becoming closer and closer. Me and Jalon [Walker] trained together in Texas throughout the (draft) process, so we got close during that. And me and 'X' [Safety Xavier Watts], you know, same position, so you know we were competitors against each other. But it's great to be here around some of those guys, really elite guys.
“It's rookie takeover -- so we're trying to do something."
The Falcons overhauled their defense in the offseason and are putting their faith in young players like Bowman. There will be some growing pains, but there is also an upside to the unit that the Falcons haven’t seen in years.
The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised by FOX.