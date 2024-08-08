BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons WR Rondale Moore Out for Season with Knee Injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons have lost one of their shiny offseason weapons, as receiver Rondale Moore was placed on the season-ending injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury.
In correspondence, Atlanta signed punter Ryan Sanborn, who was with the team during OTAs and minicamp but was released the night before training camp.
Moore was carted off the field with a non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. After the session, Atlanta announced Moore was being evaluated for a right lower body injury.
The injury occurred on the backside of the play, as Moore went down in the back left corner of the endzone. On this rep, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw a pass to receiver Josh Ali in the right corner of the endzone.
Moore went down shortly after 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. He was stretchered off the field just before noon. A team-wide prayer circle followed. A few Falcons put the finishing touches on their drill work, including rookie receiver Casey Washington, who caught a fade in the same corner where Moore suffered his injury.
Others took different approaches. The defensive backs held their own huddle. Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III took a catcher's crouch near the middle of the endzone. The two teams canceled the final 30 minutes of practice, which were set to entail two-minute drills.
After the session, both Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was on the sideline, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was with the defense on the other side of the field, said they didn't know what happened on the play.
"It’s always tough when you see a player go down," Jarrett said. "It’s unexpected and heartbreaking, not much of a heartbreak like it, but first and foremost you always worry about the person’s well-being."
The Falcons acquired Moore in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals this spring that saw quarterback Desmond Ridder head west. Moore was listed as a second-string player on Atlanta's initial depth chart, and he saw a few first-team snaps in Wednesday's practice before going down.
Without Moore, the Falcons' receiver depth behind starters Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III now entails veteran KhaDarel Hodge, sixth-round rookie Casey Washington and a pair of returning practice squad members in Chris Blair and Josh Ali.