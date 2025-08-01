Breakout Year for Atlanta Falcons DL Zach Harrison?
The Atlanta Falcons selected Zach Harrison in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. While he was listed as an edge rusher, at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds, he was quickly moved to a defensive end spot rather than a stand-up outside linebacker.
As a rookie, he deputized Calais Campbell, who co-led the Falcons in sacks during his only season in Atlanta. He finished his rookie season strong with three sacks in his final three games and had high expectations going into 2024.
Then Jimmy Lake happened.
Despite defensive line being one of the deepest and most talented areas of the Falcons team, Lake, a first-time NFL defensive coordinator, transitioned to a two-man defensive line - two defensive tackles flanked by two standup outside linebackers.
Follow Atlanta Falcons SI on X
His 2-4-5 base-prevent defense left Harrison without a role. Harrison finished with one sack and was as frustrated as Falcons fans by season's end.
The Falcons cut ties with Lake shortly after the season was over and hired Jeff Ulbrich to shepherd the defense. Ulbrich's base defense is a more traditional 3-4, and Harrison is battling for a starting defensive end spot opposite Ruke Orhorhoro and next to David Onyemata.
Head coach Raheem Morris has been thrilled with the attitude Harrison has shown, despite the obstacles he's faced to get snaps on defense.
"Everything with Zach," said Morris. "So positive about Zach and what he does for the team. We've watched him really flourish on special teams over the last couple of years, blocking punts, blocking kickoffs, getting away, being a big body that can run. That just absolutely shocks you and blows you away.
"The versatility of what he brings to the game is something that really excites you. Monday in practice, he was one of the more physical defensive players that we had and those are the things that I think he's going to really flourish this year have a big jump for us."
Morris acknowledged that the change in defensive scheme (and philosophy) is going to be advantageous for Harrison.
" I think this system that we're playing right now has a unique fit for him," said Morris. "I think the buy-in from the coaches, the buy-in from him, the buy-in to all the things that he can do and what he's willing to do is really what excites me.”
While there's nothing unique about utilizing a 6-foot-6 and 280-pound defensive lineman who can run, that's still a little light for a standard 3-4 defensive end. Morris sees his tweener status as a benefit depending on down and distance.
"I consider him a big edge, and I consider him a versatile piece inside," Morris said. "He's really hard to define, and I mean that in the most sincere way because he definitely can play 4i (just inside the tackle's shoulder), he can play on the edge, he can play on the nine technique (wide outside the tackle), he can play on the five technique (just outside the tackle), he can play on the three technique (typical DT, between the guard and tackle)."
(More on Defensive Alignments)
"He can even go in there and part-time with some nose tackle stuff because he's so big, so linear, has unique athleticism that he shows on special teams and showed us," Morris continued. "I believe that was probably the first thing I showed Jeff Ulbrich when he got here was him getting off on punt return team and watching him absolutely go out there and be a force when it comes to rushing the punter and doing some of those things, being able to lift people.
"So, I think that was one of the first things I showed him about his get-off and things of that nature. So, I'm extremely excited on where he can go and what he can do moving forward.”
Morris isn't exactly a master of understatement. He speaks glowingly of all of his players. That said, there's definitely a little extra bounce to his step when he's speaking about Harrison.
Harrison was an excellent backup piece as a rookie. He was displaced by a maddeningly passive scheme in 2024, but now he's got a chance to carve out a spot on the Falcons' defensive line and make it his own. He's in battle with veteran free agent Morgan Fox, who is on a one-year deal, and second-year pro Brandon Dorlus, among others.
It's not too big of a reach to say the job is his to lose.