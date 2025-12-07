Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich with High Praise for 'Perfect Guy' Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

The Atlanta Falcons have the challenge of slowing down one of the best offenses in the NFL when they face the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Second-year Seahawks' head coach Mike MacDonald is a defensive guy by trade, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has the Seahawks with the No. 4 scoring offense at 29.2 points per game.

Kubiak has done it with journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, who is on his fourth team in four seasons. The former No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets began his renaissance with the Minnesota Vikings last season, but he had one of his worst games of the season in a 27-9 playoff loss to the Rams, souring a 14-3 season.

Darnold signed a three-year, $101 million contract with the Seahawks in free agency, and he's making it look like a bargain. The Seahawks are 9-3, and Darnold is seventh in yards and passer rating, and is top 10 in EPA and EPA per play.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spent four years with the Jets, but he missed Darnold by a year. Still, he's seen plenty of him to know he's not the same 21-year-old kid who was thrown to the wolves in New York.

"He's played at an elite level for those guys," Ulbrich said this week of Darnold. "The quarterback position is so unique because you come into the league, and especially when you come into the league in a place like New York, it's very hard to have success as a young quarterback, period. But you go to a place that's got such a media focus that it can be very distracting, especially for young players that aren't as calloused to this league and to all that comes with that. Obviously had his struggles there for whatever the reason, and he is coming into his own now."

Rookie or veteran, having the right coaching and play calling is critical to the success of the quarterback, and Ulbrich thinks Darnold fits the Seahawks like a round peg in a round hole.

"He is becoming one of these top-flight quarterbacks," Ulbrich continued. "I played him last year in London when he was with Minnesota, and I didn't recognize the young man. He is really finding himself. He has unbelievable confidence. He's got mobility. He's got accuracy. He's become a very good decision maker. He's the perfect guy to run this offense.

"He really reminds me of the Kubiaks of old, the Shanahans of old, where you had these guys that were elite problem solvers and processors. But at the same time, very good athletes too. Obviously, the keeper game, the boot game comes alive, but also his ability to play off schedule."

Darnold torched the Falcons with the Vikings in 2024. He was 22/28 passing for five touchdowns. His 157.9 passer rating that day was just a fraction off of a perfect 158.3. Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson combined for 265 yards and all five touchdowns.

This season, Darnold's top target, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is in the running for offensive player of the year.

"And his playmakers, especially number 11, he thrives in those moments," Ulbrich said of Njigba. "He's that guy that comes back to the ball. He gets vertical. He goes with the quarterback's movement. He complements the off-schedule stuff at an elite level.

"Awesome challenge.”

The Falcons will have their hands full with Darnold and the Seattle offense. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus leads the team in sacks, and he's been ruled out. Defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Sam Roberts are on injured reserve, and defensive tackle David Onyemata is questionable, along with rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

An awesome challenge, indeed.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be televised by FOX.