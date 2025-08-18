From Bubble to Breakout: Casey Washington’s Rise in Falcons Training Camp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Life in the NFL is all about making the most of your opportunities when (or if) they come around. An unfortunate injury to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney at the onset of training camp presented Casey Washington with a chance that he had been preparing for since entering the league last season.
The second-year wide receiver appeared in eight games for the Falcons, but registered just a single catch for 14 yards in 2024. Despite the lack of production, his role is expected to expand in a big way in 2025, as the Falcons need to replace the production of a 1,000-yard receiver.
In the wake of Mooney’s camp injury, Washington has been the go-to option. He has regularly lined up with the first-team offense in the ‘X’ position. He has since been a notable non-participant in the Falcons’ preseason games, indicating he has gone from a roster bubble player to a virtual lock on the 53-man roster.
“He's had a great camp, really encouraged with where Casey's at,” Zac Robinson said Monday about Washington. “There's always been a physical skill set there. Obviously, he can run, he's got great hands, and his route nuance has gotten better.”
The Falcons’ offensive coordinator says that Washington has continued “to ascend” after working hard, but struggling, to find a consistent role on this team last season.
“The receiver position is tough as a rookie to come in and master and know every single thing that you need to know within the offense,” Robinson explained. “Him just getting used to hearing those calls in the huddle, lining up, playing fast, and going has been really positive.”
Washington confirmed the note from his play-caller. He feels like he is free to go out and “just play football.”
“I think I realized I’m good enough to play this game,” Washington said about where that confidence came from and what it has done for him. “[Now], it starts to become fun. When you’re out there having fun, good things happen.”
This moment, while still sinking in for him, has been a long time coming for the 24-year-old pass catcher. From the outside, it appeared that Washington found that gear during that second week of training camp, but a year of work led him to that moment.
Quarterback Michael Penix joked about how he would get a text from Washington after installs would come in. The pair would then head out to the Flowery Branch parking lot and walk through the offense together.
"He always wanted to get better,” Penix said. “He always wanted to learn so that whenever his time did come, he was ready.”
Washington said the pair took their role on the team personally. He wanted to give his teammates their best possible look, but also treat it as a testing ground to sharpen their timing.
That effort has paid noticeable dividends for him this summer. That cohesion the wide receiver has with his quarterback is put on display every day during practice. Penix has repeatedly found his fellow 2024 draftee down the field.
The second-year quarterback has plenty of confidence in the former sixth-round pick.
“He's going to catch any ball that comes in his vicinity,” Penix said. “So my job is to continue to elevate him, and, you know, make sure I give him the opportunities that he deserves from the work that he put in.”
This has been a long time coming.
“I’m proud of myself. I’ve worked hard this offseason. I have aspirations of getting on the field and doing something this year,” Washington said. “It feels like my dreams are starting to unfold. It's a blessing, and it's really exciting.”
Washington’s story isn’t finished yet. With Mooney sidelined and the Falcons in search of reliable weapons at wide receiver beyond Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud, the former sixth-rounder has a real chance to cement himself as more than a camp standout.
If his bond with Penix continues to grow, Washington could turn what started as an unexpected opportunity into a season-long role, and perhaps the beginning of something bigger in Atlanta, starting when the Buccaneers visit the Falcons in Week 1.