Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Sounds Off On Falcons Newcomers Penix, Walker, Pearce
The Atlanta Falcons are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 divisional showdown. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was thrust into the lineup in Week 16 of last season, and he missed the two early games against the Buccaneers.
This will also be the first chance Tampa (or anyone) has to face the Falcons’ bookend rookie edge rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
That doesn’t mean head coach Todd Bowles is unfamiliar with the trio of Falcons he’s never faced.
“I was just seeing the three games last year,” Bowles said of Penix.
“Obviously, in the [College Football] playoff game, he’s strong-armed - very strong-armed - very accurate. He throws a great deep ball. He can check it down. He looks off very well and goes the other way. He can really put the ball in there. He can really thread needles. So if you’re not fundamentally or technically sound, he’s going to beat you.”
Penix is one of the few left-handed quarterbacks in the game, but Bowles doesn’t think that has much of an effect on his team’s game planning.
“No, you've just got to remember he's left-handed,” Bowles said. “The ball that typically goes to the right may go to the left now. The right corner may get certain things; the left corner may get certain things, but other than that, you just play.”
Penix isn’t the only new face Tampa will have to deal with on Sunday. Walker and Pearce are being tasked with breathing life into a long-dormant pass rush. Bowles got a long look at both players during the draft process and is a fan of both players, particularly Walker.
“Pearce was a heck of a pass rusher in college; he could really run,” Bowles said. “I got to see Walker a few times myself, one of my favorite players in the draft coming out. He's really multi-faceted. He can do a lot of things for them outside, inside. He played with a high motor. High character guy, great leadership.
“Between the two of them, they really infused themselves with two young, good pass rushers.”
The Falcons went 2-0 against the Buccaneers last season, but they still didn’t manage to knock Tampa off the top of the NFC South. Poor quarterback play and an even worse defense doomed Atlanta after taking a two-game lead into Week 11.
Atlanta is hoping they’ve addressed both key problematic areas in the offseason, and they’ll get their first chance to put them up against the reigning NFC South champs at 1:00 p.m. EST in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.