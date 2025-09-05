Dan Orlovsky on Atlanta Falcons: "Scarier Than People Are Talking About"
Every NFL season, there are a handful of teams that fly below the radar before breaking out when the speculating stops and the action gets underway. One team that has appeared on ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky’s radar: the Atlanta Falcons.
In a guest appearance with Rich Eisen, he broke down his rationale for why he believes the Falcons could be a team that people are not giving enough credit to and could surprise this season.
“I just think Atlanta’s roster is really good,” Orlovsky said Friday. “I think offensive line-wise, they’re a good unit. I believe that skill-position group, with Bijan Robinson and Drake London, [and how] there’s more in Kyle Pitts, Michael Penix, and just his physical talent to throw the ball downfield. I’ve heard that those two [rookie] pass rushers, Pearce specifically, have been outstanding in camp.
“They’re a team, and a roster, that I still think if those picks are what they should be, they’re scarier than people nationally are talking about,” Orlovsky continued. “Roster-wise, I just think there’s a lot of individual talent,” he said. “And I like Raheem, so I’ll say the Atlanta Falcons [are that sleeper team in the NFL].”
The Falcons will have a potential hole to fill at right tackle, but elsewhere, this is a roster that appears to be nearly fully intact and healthy coming into the season. On an individual talent basis, which is where Orlovsky’s optimism is rooted, the Falcons are in fantastic shape.
Drake London and Bijan Robinson would take center stage in this discussion, having both finished in the top four, respectively, in receiving and rushing totals last season. Along the offensive line, Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, and Chris Lindstrom are about as consistent as it comes.
On the defensive side of the ball, guys like Jessie Bates and AJ Terrell are also nationally respected as lockdown players for this team.
Orlovsky admitted to being a believer in the team last season when they missed the playoffs and came below .500 for the seventh-straight season, but early returns on that belief worked in his favor. The team shot out of the gate and was sitting at 6-3 before a Week 10 shoulder injury to Kirk Cousins knocked their season off the rails.
The Falcons lost four of their next five, with Cousins throwing just one touchdown against nine interceptions, a collapse they never recovered from.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Naturally, there are points of uncertainty with this roster. Otherwise, they would be considered a favorite instead of a sleeper. Among those is just a general lack of proven experience, whether along the defensive line and pass rush, at starting quarterback, or in the secondary.
Now with Michael Penix Jr. taking over at quarterback, Atlanta’s youth movement will define this season – whether good or bad. The talent is there for the 2025 Falcons to make a run, but they will be charged with putting it together in a hurry (and keeping it together down the stretch).
The Falcons may not be on everyone’s radar yet, but if Orlovsky is right, they won’t stay under the radar for long. With a talented roster and a chance to shake off years of mediocrity, the Falcons may finally be ready to make a push from under the radar to the postseason.