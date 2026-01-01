Why ESPN's Bill Barnwell Named Bijan Robinson First-Team All-Pro

The Atlanta Falcons have had a lot of good players through the years who have been overlooked because of the lack of success of the club itself.

However, despite their losing record, the Falcons have played several prime-time games this year, including Monday night's win over the LA Rams, in which running back Bijan Robinson put on a show. Robinson had 229 yards from scrimmage, including a career-long (college or pro) 93-yard touchdown run.

Prior to the Falcons playing on Monday night, the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey had briefly taken over the NFL's lead in yards from scrimmage after his 181 yards against the Bears on Sunday night. But Robinson got a look at that, and as we are fond of saying in the south, said, "Hold my beer."

Robinson blew past McCaffrey and holds a 2,255 to 2,069 lead heading into the final week. It's not just that Robinson is leading the league in scrimmage yards that has generated so much attention; it's how he's done it. His electrifying running style makes him a highlight waiting to happen every time he touches the ball.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell saw enough on Monday night to put Robinson at the top of a crowded field, which includes McCaffrey, as his first-team All-Pro running back.

"In a close race between a handful of backs, though, Robinson's performance on Monday night was just enough to vault him ahead of the pack," Barnwell wrote on ESPN. "He was already a viable selection heading into the game against the Rams, but going for 195 yards on the ground and scoring twice against one of the league's best defenses was a statement performance for Robinson.

"It also restored him to the league lead in yards from scrimmage, where he holds a 186-yard advantage on McCaffrey across 51 fewer touches."

Barnwell went with one running back and three wide receivers for his All-Pro team. Robinson's numbers are a legitimate, objective reason for picking him as the No. 1 running back in the NFL, but football is also a game of passion. Robinson's ability is one of the reasons we love this game.

"I'm not sure any RB has been more fun to watch with the ball in his hands this season," Barnwell continued. "The explosiveness and big-play ability Robinson exhibited at Texas had been surprisingly difficult to access during his first two seasons in the NFL, but Robinson has been able to reel off big plays throughout 2025. He and (Jonathan) Taylor are the only players in the league with 80-plus-yard touchdown runs this season, and they each have two."

Count NFL Network's Eric Edholm as a Robinson fan as well. Fans of the game want to see transcendent players on the big stage. Gerald Riggs is the Falcons' all-time leading rusher, and he never made the playoffs. They only won as many as seven games twice in his seven-year career.

"The bottom line remains: This team, even as beat up as it is, is just too talented to have another crummy season," Edholm wrote in his Week 18 NFL Power Rankings. "This year's draft class is a hit, and the Falcons have some established stars on both sides of the ball. The 2026 season is going to be a fascinating one for Atlanta. Bijan Robinson is a legitimate superstar, and I sure hope he gets to anchor a playoff team one day."

Robinson has averaged 191 yards from scrimmage in the last three games. If he gets 174 yards, he'll move into second all-time. Through 16 games, he's 16th in an era where players rarely see 25+ touches per game.

There's no question Robinson is the MVP for the Falcons in 2025. Bill Barnwell thinks he's the best running back in the NFL this year too, and he probably won't be alone by the time all of the hardware is handed out after the season.