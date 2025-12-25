A Lost Falcons Season Still Delivered Three Gifts This Holiday Season

The 2025 NFL season has been one to forget for the Atlanta Falcons, but it certainly was not empty.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

There are a handful of gifts that it has provided to the fans of this city. Sitting at 6-9 during the holiday season, the Falcons may feel like there is not much to get excited about now that any hope of a postseason berth or a winning record is within reach, but there are still some things to look back on fondly from this season.

What have been the best football gifts for the Falcons in 2025? Take a look below at three gifts from the season.

An Exciting Pass Rush

The Falcons' 50 sacks are the second-most in franchise history | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For what felt like a generation of Falcons history, the franchise found it next to impossible to get to the quarterback and pick up sacks.

After an aggressive offseason, the Falcons appear to have finally gotten it right. Their 50 sacks are both the second-most in the NFL this season and in franchise history. Their quarterback pressure rate (36.2%) is seventh in the NFL, and their average time to pressure (TTP) is the best in the league.

Leading the charge for the Falcons this season is a youth movement, led by rookie edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, but also second-year defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro. That quartet, who are an average age of 22.75 years old, are the team’s top three sackers and make up nearly half of the team’s total sacks.

“They have gotten better, not every game, but every day,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said earlier this season. “It has been fun to see.”

The pressure is coming from all over the defense. 16 different players have recorded a sack, and 11 have two or more.

A 2,000-Yard Player (And Possibly More)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson, who was recently named to his second-career Pro Bowl this week , has lived up to the billing that head coach Raheem Morris laid before him as the NFL’s best player . In Week 16, the running back provided some more evidence to his coach’s claim.

He finished with 168 yards (76 on the ground, 92 through the air) and a touchdown, marking the 10th time this season he surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in a single game. Robinson accounted for six of the Falcons’ ten longest plays of the afternoon, and he powered the Falcons to a strong 26-19 win over the Cardinals .

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

With this effort, Robinson pushed his season total for scrimmage yards over the 2,000-yard mark, joining William Andrews and Jamal Anderson as just the third Falcons player in franchise history to reach that mark. Up next, Robinson will try to track down Andrews’ franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season (2,176), and he has just 150 yards left to reach that total.

The Kyle Pitts Resurgence

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has enjoyed a resurgent fifth season in the NFL, highlighted by the best stretch of games of his career.

Over his last four games, he has 31 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Pitts, who is still only 25 and entering the final stretch of his contract season, has 80 catches for 854 yards and five touchdowns. He will have the chance to finish with his first 1,000-yard year since his rookie season in 2021. His five touchdowns this season are already a career high.