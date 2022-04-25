Skip to main content

Deebo Doubles Down On Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not Staying' With 49ers; Could Falcons Deal?

The 49ers star receiver requested a trade last week and confirmed his trade request over the weekend.

Days after publicly requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen at a club in southern California.

Deebo Samuel Cordarrelle Patterson comparison

Deebo Samuel, Cordarrelle Patterson

USATSI_17591279

Deebo Samuel

USATSI_17596955

Deebo Samuel

At some point during the night, a video on social media captured bottle service girls blaring up a large lit sign that read 'Deebo is staying.' Then, the camera panned to Samuel, who laughed and signaled that he did not agree with the sign.

It's pretty clear that Samuel does not want to play for the 49ers again. So should the Atlanta Falcons pick up the phone and call them?

For a team like the Atlanta Falcons who need a wide receiver arguably more than any other position and hold a high draft pick, it seems like a match made in heaven.

However, money is a massive issue here for the Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17836624
Play

NFL Draft: Could Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders Improve Falcons Pass Rush?

The Falcons brought in Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders for a top 30 visit and could draft him on Day 2.

By Kevin Tame48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
USATSI_17494297-e1644442665167
Play

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Draft Local LB Quay Walker?

The Falcons met with Georgia's Quay Walker for a locals day visit and could draft him on Day 2.

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
3 hours ago
download
Play

Jameson Williams 'Best Receiver In The Draft?' Should Falcons Consider No. 8?

Jameson Williams is arguably the best receiver in the NFL Draft but he is coming off a torn ACL. Should the Falcons still be interested?

By Kevin Tame4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Part of Samuel's reasoning for requesting a trade is his contract situation. Samuel's contract is set to expire at season's end and he'll look to become one of the richest receivers in the league either this offseason or next.

The Falcons are taking the largest dead cap hit in NFL history after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason and are not in position to be shelling out a ton of money at the moment.

Given the patterns general manager Terry Fontenot has shown this offseason when signing free agents, he's currently interested in handing out low-risk, low-value contracts to players like linebacker Rashaan Evans and running back Damien Williams. Evans and Williams will have impact without burning the wallet too much.

Rashaan Evans tit

Rashaan Evans

USATSI_17478186

Damien Williams

Terry Fontenot Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Fontenot

For a team that's heading for a rebuild, a trade for someone like Samuel doesn't make too much sense. But a trade of a top 10 receiver in the game will perpetuate drama throughout the entire league.

USATSI_17836624
News

NFL Draft: Could Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders Improve Falcons Pass Rush?

By Kevin Tame48 minutes ago
USATSI_17494297-e1644442665167
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Draft Local LB Quay Walker?

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
download
News

Jameson Williams 'Best Receiver In The Draft?' Should Falcons Consider No. 8?

By Kevin Tame4 hours ago
1235506932
News

Wyoming LB Chad Muma Gaining Day 2 Interest; Falcons Landing Spot?

By Kevin Tame17 hours ago
Boye Mafe
News

NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Standout Boye Mafe Intrigues Falcons

By Kevin Tame18 hours ago
USATSI_17908000
News

Falcons Draft: Could Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt Could Fix Run Defense?

By Kevin Tame21 hours ago
USATSI_13505373
News

NFL Draft: Could Falcons Strengthen Defensive Line With Houston's David Anenih?

By Coty Davis23 hours ago
pickett corral strong
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Skip Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Over 'Concerns'?

By Mike FisherApr 23, 2022