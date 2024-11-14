'Holy Cow': Broncos Coach Talks Releasing Falcons DB Justin Simmons
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton showed his team a package of video clips Wednesday morning, attempting to prove the frequency with which life's difficult moments arise.
Payton, formerly the New Orleans Saints' head coach, used a number of well-known plays, from the "Minneapolis Miracle" playoff loss to a controversial no-call in another home playoff defeat one year later.
But before Payton played those two clips, he showed another from his time in New Orleans: A blocked extra point by then-Broncos safety Justin Simmons, which was subsequently returned for a two-point score with 83 seconds remaining. The Saints were out of timeouts, and Denver won 25-23.
That was perhaps Payton's first heartbreaking moment with Simmons. The last came this spring, when Payton and the Broncos released Simmons, a four-time All-Pro who's now with the Atlanta Falcons, after eight years in Denver.
"That was difficult, holy cow," Payton said during his press conference Wednesday. "I remember him coming out in the draft. I was just with him a season, but it’s always difficult when you’re dealing especially with a veteran. Someone who’s played so well for the organization.
"Those are never easy decisions."
Simmons was one of the cornerstones of Denver's defense for nearly a decade. He started the last 117 games in which he played for the Broncos, collecting a league-best 31 interceptions, 639 tackles and 20 tackles for loss.
Beyond his statistical impact, Simmons was a captain and the Broncos' NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year representative. He was long the standard in Denver's secondary and helped pave the way for a handful of young stars, including Broncos corner Pat Surtain II.
"He was a very selfless guy," Surtain said Wednesday about Simmons. "Just with what he stood on, helping his teammates out, being an advocate towards the community and stuff like that he does off the field. Him being a leader in a various amount of ways.
"I sort of took that and learned that from him and tried to apply it to my leadership as well. I learned a lot from Justin over the years that I for sure will carry on with me as the years go on."
The 30-year-old Simmons signed with the Falcons in mid-August and has started nine games this season, missing one due to a hamstring injury. He's 35 tackles and one interception, which came Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite his takeaway numbers being down, Simmons has paired with All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to give the Falcons one of the NFL's best safety tandems -- one that's limited opponents to only 6.6 passing yards per attempt, seventh-best in the league.
Now, Simmons and the Falcons prep for their Week 11 matchup with the Broncos.
Simmons said Wednesday while he expects to hear a few boos from the Denver faithful, he's excited to go back to the city where his career began. Falcons coach Raheem Morris is similarly excited to help Simmons fly back to Atlanta with a victory.
"You're taking him back to a place he played a significant amount of time in his career at," Morris said Wednesday. "Obviously, we got lucky enough to be able to get him in the process. So, how nice would it be to go out there and get a win for Justin and his family that's out there right now cheering him on and hopefully having a chance to come see him play this week."
The Falcons (6-4) face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.