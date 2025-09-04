Difference Under Ulbrich Already Noticeable to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are set to get their season underway on Sunday, the first under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The goal is to finally have some consistency have the recent annual turnover at the position.
For what it’s worth, for Ulbrich, the difference is already noticeable to star players on defense.
“You got someone who’s played in the league and at a high level for 10 years,” Pro Bowl safety Jesse Bates said.
Having someone who has had similar experiences brings extra value to the table. The players are connecting with him because of his approach, which was influenced by Ulbrich having been a player.
“So, you know, it’s a little different when you got somebody that’s been in your seats. I think the teaching is a little bit different with Brick [Jeff Ulbrich] and just his presence, man. That’s one thing I’ve been really impressed with is the person that he is and the way that he’s, you know, explaining our style of play…. It’s easy to play for a guy like that, and I can’t wait to display it this Sunday.”
Ulbrich enjoyed a 10-year NFL career as a linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers, playing from 2000 to 2009, before transitioning into coaching in 2010. He previously spent five seasons on Atlanta’s staff from 2015 to 2020, before being hired as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets. The Falcons brought him back this offseason after firing Jimmy Lake after just one season.
Ulbrich inherits a Falcons defense that struggled mightily to generate pressure last season. Atlanta finished 31st in the league in sacks, while ranking 22nd in both yards allowed per game (345.2) and points allowed per game (24.9).
In his few months back with the team, Ulbrich has instilled a new mentality within this defense. A defense that is rooted in aggressiveness and versatility. Defensive line coach Nate Ollie compared the new look Falcons pass rush to a legendary boxer.
“It’s like we’re trying to be like Mike Tyson and throw haymakers…No jabs. It’s all haymakers.” Ollie said.
That aggressive approach has seemingly resonated with the players. The team is bought into what Ulbrich is saying. He played in the NFL, so players such as Bates have more trust in his ability. Bates said he can’t wait to go out there and display the new look defense on Sunday. Getting a win in a key Week 1 divisional matchup would certainly be huge and a step towards the Falcons making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Atlanta opens the 2025 season at home against a division foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT with television coverage on Fox.