James Pearce Jr. Doing Something 'Borderline Historic' In Outstanding Rookie Season

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons made a well-documented move last spring to acquire James Pearce Jr., and needless to say, the early returns have been well worth the gamble. The rookie edge rusher has paid them back, and then some, with every sack he picks up this season.

Not only does Pearce lead all rookies in sacks (8.0), but he stretched his streak of games with a sack to six straight on Thursday after he notched two more against the Buccaneers. The rookie has also joined some of the league's elite players as one of just 17 players in the NFL with eight or more sacks this season, and he has done it on just 259 pass-rushing snaps when most have 300 or more.

“I mean, we're seeing something borderline historic, especially for a rookie,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about Pearce. “And goodness gracious, there is so much more meat on the bone. He is finding his way, and he's growing. He's getting better every week, process included.



“But there is still so much more out there for him. When this game starts to slow down, he really starts to figure out the game and his own skill set, and his self-awareness goes to another space. He's got a bright, bright future.”

Pearce still has a way to go before cementing his spot at the top of the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds , but more outstanding performances as he has had recently would go a long way in helping his case.

“It’s just mental,” Pearce said earlier in the season about his ability to turn his team-leading 36 pressures into sacks. “Just being professional, on the field and off the field, and making sure everything aligns.”

If he were to reach 11.0 sacks, he would become one of just 19 rookies to record that many (since 1983). Nine of those players finished as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and five more finished as runner-up.

Ulbrich made it clear that he is focused on finding ways to win on Sunday, but also recognized that Pearce’s chance to do something special with that award would be significant to this franchise.

“That's something that I recognize as being special. I really do,” he explained. “Now, will we do something out of our scheme to make that happen? No. It's not that important. But at the same time, it's an amazing feat, and it's one to be celebrated. If he were to get it, it would be great.

“But how you get that award is by just continuing to improve this process that he has done, and play really good football. Ultimately, that will lead to winning. I think we want the same thing. But to get him that award would be awesome.”

The pass rusher moved up to third on BetMGM’s odds list (+900), behind Nick Emmanwori from Seattle and Carson Schwesinger from Cleveland, but he still has a path. He already has the most sacks in a season for the Falcons since 2019, but he could also finish as the first double-digit sack finisher in Atlanta since 2016.

“It’s a race to the quarterback,” Pearce said. “You know, I know it, everybody knows it. We’re trying to get him on the ground.”