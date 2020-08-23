SI.com
OPINION: Falcons Could Use Earl Thomas' (Controlled) Fire

Jeremy Johnson

Earl Thomas wore out his welcome in Baltimore. A confrontation with fellow safety Chuck Clark in practice early last week led to the Ravens releasing the 31-year-old former All-Pro Sunday afternoon. 

The Falcons could use additional secondary help, but would Thomas be a fit with his third set of birds?

Fighting should never be condoned. The Ravens’ brass is one of the most accomplished and intelligent when it comes to building teams, and their ousting of Thomas says something.

Their leadership over the years has been known for its intensity, such as Ray Lewis’ passionate pregame speeches. Lewis didn’t allow mediocrity in that locker room, and Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs were never far behind in delivering the same message.

The method of Thomas’ attempted leadership went too far. Much of leadership is about knowing which buttons to push and when, and according to Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh, the fight "lasted longer than it needed to." 

Thomas has always been a fiery guy. It’s part of what made Seattle’s Legion of Boom so successful. All of those guys moved with a ferocity toward maximizing their own potentials.

That led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship and another close loss in the big game.

Thomas is cut from that cloth. He overstepped, but he shouldn’t change. In fact, some teams need someone to be that guy.

Some people need to hear Frank Sinatra’s sweet poetic libretto, while others can handle the fire and brimstone of L.L. Cool J. Right now, the Falcons could use a bit of the latter.

Thomas could fit right in with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who led Seattle's defense in 2013 and 2014 as their defensive coordinator.

That said, while the young Atlanta secondary could use additional veteran experience, the team doesn't necessarily need a safety.

Ricardo Allen has been a powerful locker-room voice and solid player for the Falcons over the past five years. Keanu Neal has suffered major injuries in the last two seasons, but he appears fully healthy in camp. Damontae Kazee has filled in admirably for Neal, and tied for the league-lead with seven interceptions in 2018.

Still, Thomas  -- who earned a 76.7 Pro Football Focus grade in his first season with the Ravens -- would be an upgrade over any of the Falcons’ current options. 

Adding Thomas would be an addition of needed fire that comes with Thomas’ personality. The confrontation with Clark went too far, but Thomas' contained energy can be explosive (in a good way).

Mediocrity isn’t OK in his world. 

Thomas worked in Seattle, but he didn’t in Baltimore. He’s talented enough and fits enough of a leadership need for the Falcons that he could be worth a look. If he becomes a locker-room problem, then release him as the Ravens did.

Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff’s jobs are in question, and they likely won't make it through another losing season. Now is the time to take chances.

Every defense needs its share of tough guys. Thomas is that. Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Allen and Neal are great leaders, but Thomas could bring additional fire to challenge young guys such as Isaiah Oliver and A.J. Terrell.

The NFL is tough. Players hear it from their coaches, fans, analysts and teammates. 

Thick skin is a skill set the Falcons have lacked in recent years. Thomas could fill that need, provided he does so in a healthy manner.

