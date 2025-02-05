ESPN Insider Links Myles Garrett to Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush has been a sore spot for much of the team's history. They finished 31st in the NFL this year with 31 sacks, and haven't finished higher than 20th since 2017 when they finished 14th.
Not coincidentally, that's the last time the Falcons had a winning record and made the playoffs.
After All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett heard Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry say he wouldn't entertain trade requests for his star defender, Garrett went public with a trade request this week.
Garrett has at least 12 sacks in every season since his rookie year in 2017. He was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and ESPN Insider Dan Graziano thinks the Atlanta Falcons are one of four teams he mentioned by name along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders as best fits for Garrett in a trade.
To be fair, he also said "basically any AFC contender," knowing Garrett's desire to win, and any team would take him.
"They have a quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) on a rookie contract and the ability to spend big on other parts of the roster to help them accelerate their championship window," wrote Graziano on ESPN+. "The Falcons seem like a team chronically in need of edge rush help, and edge rushers like this don't become available very often. Atlanta finished 31st in sacks (31) and was 30th in pressure rate (26.9%) this season.
"The division-rival Carolina Panthers check a lot of these same boxes as a potential Garrett destination, but they might be a tougher sell for Garrett if he's looking to maximize his chances to play in a Super Bowl soon."
Atlanta's ability to maximize Penix's rookie deal won't happen in earnest until after 2025 when the bulk of Kirk Cousins's salary cap hit is gone. They can get up to $27.5-million in salary cap relief this season in a trade, but let's be honest, no one is bailing Atlanta out of that contract. A Day 3 pick swap and a few million dollars is the best the Falcons can hope for.
"Kirk Cousins for Garrett, who says no? I'm kidding. Well, sort of," Graziano mused.
However, if he's moved before March 12th and his $10-million roster bonus kicks in, the Falcons save $32.5 million in cap space in 2026.
Garrett has two-years left the five-year, $125-million deal he signed in 2022. With a low base salary and option bonuses, he would cost the Falcons $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.
The Falcons would likely try to extend him and lower those cap numbers. The 29-year old should be productive for at least the next four years.
The bigger problems will be convincing the Browns to sell and outbidding other teams should general manager Terry Fontenot wish to kick the tires on a deal.
Two first-round picks would likely be the opening bid. Part of the reason the Falcons took Michael Penix at No. 8 in 2024, was because they didn't plan on picking in the top-10 for a very long time. They have No. 15 this year and an offense capable of being top 10 in 2025.
10-7 should be the absolute floor of a Falcons team that adds Myles Garrett. The LA Rams finished 10-7 and are picking No. 26 in April.
Does No. 15 in April and No. 26 in 2026 sound like too much for Myles Garrett, assuming you can get an extension done?
Any deal like this always feels like a longshot, but despite the misgivings Falcons fans have for Arthur Blank, he's been willing to swing big on deals and open his wallet to make them happen.
The Falcons needs pass rush help. That's not a hot take.
And at least one NFL insider recognizes the logical fit of Garrett to the Falcons.