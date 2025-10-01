ESPN Insider Throws Cold Water on Possible Kirk Cousins Trade
Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins was the subject of rampant trade speculation the entire offseason. As quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and even Joe Flacco filled roles across the league that Cousins could have been a fit for, things quieted down.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss most of the season, and his team has looked lost without him, being outscored 76-13 in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Chatter for the Bengals to acquire Cousins has heated up, but Cincinnati doesn't look like a team that's a Kirk Cousins away from contending until Burrow returns.
Russell Wilson has also lost his job with the New York Giants, prompting ESPN's insiders to ask the question of whether a quarterback will be traded before the November 4th trade deadline.
Technically speaking, they all answered "yes", but none of them are willing to predict that Cousins will be on the move. On the contrary, Cousins has proven himself valuable even in a backup role.
"Cousins's situation in Atlanta, as the veteran backup behind Michael Penix Jr., is one we've frequently discussed," Dan Graziano wrote on ESPN. "He could get dealt, but Atlanta is not desperate to deal him and is still asking for a relatively high price. The Falcons believe he has value as a reliable backup in case something should happen to Penix."
This generally isn't news, just a recap of why Cousins is still in Atlanta. A team interested in Cousins last offseason would have to make it worthwhile for the Falcons to take a $75 million cap hit. Taking on his $27.5 million in guaranteed salary was a starting point for Atlanta.
Teams weren't willing to do that, and to Cousins's credit, he didn't force a move by becoming a problem in the locker room. Graziano was in Atlanta for the win against Washington and got a first-hand look at Cousins.
"And having been on the sideline for Sunday's game against Washington, I can tell you Cousins is one of the prominent voices in Penix's ear between possessions," Graziano wrote. "He's been helpful in Penix's development and, along with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams, is a helpful extra set of eyes and ears that benefits Penix."
That doesn't mean trade articles aren't going to keep coming. As the deadline approaches, the Falcons' negotiating position could increase. We said the same thing about Tyler Allgeier before the NFL Draft. Allgeier is actually more valuable as a trade piece now than he was in March if the Falcons decided to move him before he hits free agency after the season.
That said, Cousins is a valuable backup for a team sitting at 2-2 with playoff aspirations, and Allgeier is a key weapon in the Falcons' offense. If the Falcons are still in playoff contention, and with only four games until the deadline, it's hard to picture them not hovering around .500, a team will have to pay a premium to make a deal.
So far, no team has been willing to do that, and it's hard to picture them ponying up for Cousins mid-season.