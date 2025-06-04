ESPN Proposes 4 Kirk Cousins Trades for Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have wrapped up OTAs ahead of mandatory mini-camp next week, but one of the big storylines is still who is not in attendance. The Falcons' and Kirk Cousins's frosty relationship continues with both parties hoping a deal worth making will emerge.
Cousins surprised even his head coach by attending the first set of voluntary OTAs. He wasn't overly active, with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson describing his attendance at Flowery Branch as "kind of in and out, just getting his own rhythm going,"
Cousins has made it clear that he would like a chance to start somewhere in 2025, and the Falcons have made it equally clear that's not going to happen in Atlanta. With $75 million in dead cap hanging over their heads, moving Cousins isn't financially feasible for the Falcons, who gave him a 4-year, $180 million deal ($100-million guaranteed) just 15 months ago.
However, having a disgruntled veteran quarterback on the roster isn't in the best interest of the Falcons, and they would like to move him if they can get a decent return.
ESPN put together a panel of their analysts to propose trades to Falcons' beat writer Marc Raimondi to choose from. It paints a realistic picture of what the Falcons could hope for in terms of offers for Cousins. While the details vary slightly from analyst to analyst, the offers are generally a 2026 Day 3 draft pick and some cap relief.
Jeremy Fowler took the Cleveland Browns and offered quarterback Kenny Pickett, a sixth-round pick, and $10 million in exchange for Cousins and a seventh-rounder.
Dan Graziano took the Minnesota Vikings and offered a 2026 fifth, 2027 seventh, and $10 million. Depending on what you think of Kenny Pickett as a backup quarterback, this offer looks considerably better.
Ben Solak took the Pittsburgh Steelers and offered a conditional sixth-round pick that could elevate to a fifth and $7.5 million. Graziano still looks better.
Seth Walder also took the Vikings and offered quarterback Sam Howell and $12 million.
One of the aspects of this trade that didn't get mentioned is the $10 million roster bonus for 2026 that would follow Cousins. If the Falcons are able to make a deal, add that to the savings. Walder's deal, for example, would shave $22 million off the $75 million in dead cap the Falcons would have by moving on from Cousins in 2025.
On paper, Graziano's deal from the Vikings looks the best, but Raimondi sees a problem with Cousins accepting a trade to be a backup.
"All of these are compelling for the Falcons. But for Cousins, both offers from the Vikings are dead on arrival," wrote Raimondi on ESPN. "He wants to start, and he more than likely won't do that in Minnesota. Even if he loved living there, this would be basically the same situation as Atlanta (being behind McCarthy instead of Penix). Using his no-trade clause, Cousins would likely nix the Vikings."
Raimondi went with Fowler's offer from the Browns, giving the Falcons a backup quarterback for 2025, a Day 3 upgrade of a seventh to a sixth, and $10 million.
"The Browns' offer works in more ways," wrote Raimondi. "For the Falcons, they get Pickett, who showed with the Eagles last season that he could be a serviceable backup. Most importantly for Atlanta, it would be relieved of $10 million of Cousins' 2025 guaranteed money. Meanwhile, he would be reunited with Stefanski and likely start in Cleveland over the rest of its QB options. A win for all."
Calling any Browns quarterback deal a win is a bit of a stretch. Both teams are trying to make the best of bad deals, and this does help both squads. The Falcons get $22 million in cap relief compared to just cutting Cousins and rid themselves of a disgruntled player.
The Browns' quarterback room is already a circus; maybe a year of Kirk Cousins helps bring some stability.
The Falcons have maintained that they're comfortable with Cousins as a backup this season. It's worth the gamble at this point to hold on to Cousins through the summer and see if a new team emerges as a possible trade destination and maybe the Falcons can get more than journeyman backup and $10 million.