ESPN Split on Atlanta Falcons Predictions vs. Washington Commanders
The only thing predictable about the Atlanta Falcons over the last couple of seasons is their unpredictability. Jump out to a 6-3 record, then fall flat on their faces in 2024. Dominate the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, only to lay an egg against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
So it's really no surprise that ESPN's panel of analysts is 0-6 in trying to predict the last two Falcons games.
That won't happen this week vs. the Washington Commanders. ESPN analysts, reporter Pamela Maldonado, fantasy analyst Eric Moody, and analytics writer Seth Walder, are split on the Falcons' chances against Dan Quinn's banged-up Commanders, with Washington coming out 1-2 in a split decision. 1-3 in favor of Washington if you count their simulator.
ESPN Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Prediction:
Maldonado's pick: Falcons 29, Commanders 27
Moody's pick: Commanders 23, Falcons 17
Walder's pick: Commanders 20, Falcons 17
FPI prediction: WSH, 58.6% (by an average of 3.9 points)
The Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is questionable.
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will have former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leading his team. Mariota backed up Daniels in Washington last year when the Commanders beat the Falcons 30-24 in overtime.
It will be Mariota's first appearance in Atlanta since he started Week 13 for the Falcons in a 2022 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mariota was benched after that game, left the team, and didn't return.
Quinn and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris took over their respective jobs before last season. The Commanders were coming off a 4-13 season, and the Falcons had just finished their third straight 7-10 season under Arthur Smith.
Washington was considered to be in a worse place from a roster point of view. They drafted Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and started him from day one. They were one of the surprise teams of the NFL last year, finishing 12-5 and losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Championship game.
The Falcons were considered a quarterback away from competing for a playoff spot. They spent $100 million guaranteed on Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix No. 8 overall. They improved by one game, missed the playoffs, and had their seventh straight losing season.
Now their former coach arrives in Atlanta with their discarded quarterback, and the Commanders are 3.5-point favorites.
This game signifies more than just answering if the Falcons can level their record at 2-2 ahead of the bye week. It's a clear indicator on the direction of the franchise.
If the Falcons can't beat a team that started in a similar position as them a year ago, against a coach they fired, against a backup quarterback, at home... it will be a long off week in Atlanta.