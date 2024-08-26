Ex Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl LB, WR Released by Buffalo Bills Amid Roster Cuts
With rosters around the NFL trimming from 90 players to 53 ahead of Tuesday's cutdown, the Buffalo Bills released several players -- including a pair of former Atlanta Falcons.
Linebacker Deion Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2017 who once starred in the middle of Atlanta's defense, and receiver Damiere Byrd were each waived Sunday evening, the Bills announced via press release.
The Falcons drafted Jones in the second round in 2016, and he enjoyed a stout first year, finishing third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race. He followed suit with a dominant 2017 campaign, but saw his 2018 season get cut short due to injury.
Over the following three seasons, Jones played in and started 48 of a possible 49 games, collecting 353 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, three interceptions and a pair of deflections.
But Jones wasn't considered a fit in then-defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense, and the Falcons traded Jones to the Cleveland Browns one month into the 2022 season.
Since leaving Atlanta, Jones played in 11 games (five starts) with the Browns in 2022 and 13 games (three starts) with the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
The 31-year-old Byrd played extensively for the Falcons in 2022, logging 14 appearances with four starts. He saw 23 targets, which he turned into 13 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
Byrd, who stands 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, is perhaps best remembered for his 75-yard touchdown grab against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7
After starting 2023 with the Panthers, Byrd returned to the Falcons on a one-year practice squad deal, but he stuck around for only one month. He played in one game in his return stint to Atlanta and saw two targets but failed to record any catches.
Atlanta and Buffalo weren't slated to meet in 2024, but now, a potential rematch between the Falcons and either Byrd or Jones is possible if improbable.