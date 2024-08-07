Ex Atlanta Falcons WR Takes Miami Dolphins Free Agency Visit Before Joint Practice
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Damiere Byrd is back in the same city as the team -- but isn't joining them.
Instead, Byrd worked out with the Miami Dolphins -- who the Falcons are facing in joint practices this week -- on Wednesday morning, according to ESPN. Byrd was released by the Washington Commanders last week.
The 31-year-old Byrd played extensively for the Falcons in 2022, logging 14 appearances with four starts. He saw 23 targets, which he turned into 13 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
Byrd, who stands 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, is perhaps best remembered for his 75-yard touchdown grab against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
The Falcons let Byrd depart in free agency the following spring, and he signed with the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers. But after an injury in training camp, Byrd was placed on injured reserve and ultimately released in late August.
Upon recovering, Byrd returned to the Falcons -- he signed a one-year deal to join the practice squad Oct. 19. Byrd played in one game in his return stint to Atlanta and saw two targets but failed to record any catches. The Falcons released Byrd on Nov. 22.
Byrd signed with the Houston Texans in mid-January for the AFC playoffs but was not retained after the postseason. This spring, the Erial, N.J., native joined the Commanders but was released July 31.
Atlanta and Miami return to the practice field at 10 a.m. Wednesday and play in the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday.