Boston College Special Teams Ace Vaughn Pemberton Could Fit with Atlanta Falcons

While much of the national attention of the upcoming NFL Draft is focused on the first round, or even the top 10 in the first round, many more prospective players are hoping to get a chance on Day 3 or even after the draft as a free agent.



The Atlanta Falcons have had mixed results on Day 3 of the draft, with running back Tyler Allgeier (5th round 2022), defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (5th round 2021), and Brandon Dorlus (4th round 2024 finding consistent success. 2025 fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. showed flashes before hitting the injury list last year.

Boston College linebacker and special teams ace Vaughn Pemberton is hoping to become one of the guys who can catch on at the back end of a roster and earn his keep as a Swiss Army Knife, willing to do anything and everything to help his team.

Pemberton began his career as a running back at Ball State before finishing his collegiate career with Boston College last season. A power back, Pemberton had 548 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinals. A coaching change prompted a move to Boston College.

Late round picks and UDFA’s typically need to play special teams to make a roster, and Pemberton proved at Boston College that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to see the field and hit the team.



Having been a running back his whole career, the Eagles found themselves razor-thin at linebacker in the Spring, and head coach Bill O’Brien approached him about helping out at linebacker.

“The whole winter I’m in individuals, I was with the running backs the whole time,” Pemberton said. “That first padded practice, there were two linebackers not participating, another coming back from Cancer, one other scholarship guy, and some freshmen, and the one scholarship guy got hurt.



“Coach Obrien came to me, and said the RB room is deep, just try it out, we need a body here. I hadn’t played defense since middle school. I like to think I don’t have a big ego, ‘whatever you need me to do, coach.’”

Pemberton ended up running with the first team in the spring, but once the Eagles returned their full allotment of linebackers, playing time was going to be scarce for him.



“So I ask myself, ‘What can I do for the team?’ I can go play special teams. So I became a 4-core guy on special teams.”

Having joined Boston College as a senior out of the transfer portal, Pemberton didn’t have any hard feelings about the position switch after he got on campus. He credits O’Brien with expanding his skillset.

“This past year, I learned a lot about how the whole game of football works, from Coach O’Brien, who teaches a lot in team meetings,” Pemberton said. “Coach O'Brien really would break stuff down in team meetings. He was really active. A lot of coaches kind of supervise, but he was hands-on.“Playing defense and going through the individual drills, it really taught me a lot about special teams.”

The Falcons carried several players on their 53-man roster last year specifically for special teams, including 2024 Pro Bowl selection KhaDarel Hodge. The unit floundered last year, and Atlanta has begun an overhaul of the unit with a new punter and kicker. A player like Pemberton could find a spot like Hodge has for several seasons.

Pemberton had an excellent pro day at BC last month. He measured 5’11 ⅛” and 231 pounds with a 4.66 forty. His agility numbers were outstanding, including a 7.12 3-Cone and 4.48 shuttle. His 24 reps on the bench press were the second-best at BC’s pro day. From a physical standpoint, he compares favorably to Connor Heyward, who was a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and just signed a two-year $4.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL vet Connor Heyward vs. Vaughn Pemberton Relative Athletic Score | Relative Athletic Score

He will graduate from BC with a degree in communications this spring. Pemberton could be a valuable member on the back end of an NFL roster because of his versatility. He can do a job in all three phases, providing depth on offense, defense, and special teams.

“Wherever you want me, I’m going to put 100% effort into what you need me to do,” Pemberton said. “If you need me to be a scout team linebacker on the practice squad, carry the ball, whatever. You can have me run down on special teams. Wherever you need me, I’ll find a way to make an impact on the game.”

With Pemberton, it’s more than just a sales pitch. He’s already proven he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help his team.

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